Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck maintain separate lives amid marital woes

Jennifer Lopez, and Ben Affleck focused on living separate lives

  • by Web Desk
  • June 29, 2024


Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are prioritizing their individual pursuits this summer following her recent trip.

As per PEOPLE, The Mother star and the Gone Girl actor, who are currently under public scrutiny for their separation rumors, will now “focus on their separate life” this summer.

The source shared that the couple “don’t have any summer plans together," amid the tensions in their marriage.

Lopez just returned to Los Angeles from her vacation in Europe and according to the insider, "enjoyed her trip to Europe" and "has more travel planned, but is back in L.A. for now."

However, according to PEOPLE, Bennifer was living alone in Los Angeles during their marriage facing problems.

Ben continues to live at the Brentwood rental. He’s been there for about two months now," another source said.

They added, "He seems okay. He’s been at his office every day and seems focused on work. He’s also spending time with his kids.”

To note, after reigniting their romance in 2021, Lopez and Affleck tied the knot in July of 2022. The couple's marital problems date back to May, when sources told PEOPLE that their union was "not in the best place at the moment." 

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck maintain separate lives amid marital woes

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck maintain separate lives amid marital woes

King Charles’ new photo paints strong picture of ailing monarch

King Charles’ new photo paints strong picture of ailing monarch
Queen Camilla sends strong message on Armed Forces Day

Queen Camilla sends strong message on Armed Forces Day
Martin Mull, ‘Fernwood 2 Night’ star breathes his last at 80

Martin Mull, ‘Fernwood 2 Night’ star breathes his last at 80

Entertainment News

Martin Mull, ‘Fernwood 2 Night’ star breathes his last at 80
Martin Mull, ‘Fernwood 2 Night’ star breathes his last at 80
Martin Mull, ‘Fernwood 2 Night’ star breathes his last at 80
Camila Cabello frustrated by Drake and Kendrick Lamar's rap feud
Martin Mull, ‘Fernwood 2 Night’ star breathes his last at 80
Beyoncé makes most of her stunning summer vacay with Jay-Z
Martin Mull, ‘Fernwood 2 Night’ star breathes his last at 80
Joseph Quinn reveals ‘Quiet Place’ costar Lupita Nyong'o helped him enter Marvel Universe
Martin Mull, ‘Fernwood 2 Night’ star breathes his last at 80
Zac Efron says 'A Family Affair' is Netflix version of 'The Office'
Martin Mull, ‘Fernwood 2 Night’ star breathes his last at 80
Pregnant Lala Kent shares 4D ulttrasound image of her soon-to-be born baby
Martin Mull, ‘Fernwood 2 Night’ star breathes his last at 80
Jennifer Garner cries her heart out at daughter Violet's graduation ceremony
Martin Mull, ‘Fernwood 2 Night’ star breathes his last at 80
'Baby Reindeer's Richard Gadd teams up with HBO, BBC for new series 'Lions'
Martin Mull, ‘Fernwood 2 Night’ star breathes his last at 80
Khloe Kardashian opens up about spending quality moments with her kids
Martin Mull, ‘Fernwood 2 Night’ star breathes his last at 80
Sania Mirza drops glimpse form her tennis camp tour
Martin Mull, ‘Fernwood 2 Night’ star breathes his last at 80
Aamir Khan buys new home in Mumbai's poshest Pali Hill for BOMB amount
Martin Mull, ‘Fernwood 2 Night’ star breathes his last at 80
Sana Javed takes ethnic fashion a notch higher in new post