Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck maintain separate lives amid marital woes

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are prioritizing their individual pursuits this summer following her recent trip.
As per PEOPLE, The Mother star and the Gone Girl actor, who are currently under public scrutiny for their separation rumors, will now “focus on their separate life” this summer.
The source shared that the couple “don’t have any summer plans together," amid the tensions in their marriage.
Lopez just returned to Los Angeles from her vacation in Europe and according to the insider, "enjoyed her trip to Europe" and "has more travel planned, but is back in L.A. for now."
However, according to PEOPLE, Bennifer was living alone in Los Angeles during their marriage facing problems.
Ben continues to live at the Brentwood rental. He’s been there for about two months now," another source said.
They added, "He seems okay. He’s been at his office every day and seems focused on work. He’s also spending time with his kids.”
To note, after reigniting their romance in 2021, Lopez and Affleck tied the knot in July of 2022. The couple's marital problems date back to May, when sources told PEOPLE that their union was "not in the best place at the moment."