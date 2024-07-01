Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet quash split rumors with movie date night

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet cemented their blooming romance as they were spotted together in public for the first time in months.
The pair was photographed walking together to the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Friday night, June 28 as per reported by E Online.
Jenner wore a casual outfit consisting of a white tube top, black pants, and a camo hat, while Chalamet, sported a black long sleeve top with matching cargo shorts and a black Nike sneakers. The pair was also wearing black face masks.
The couple first sparked romance in April 2023, following Jenner's split from rapper Travis Scott with whom she shares two kids Stormi, and Aire.
The Kardashian star and Wonka actor went public with their romance in 2023 by sharing a romantic moment at Beyoncé's Renaissance concert in Los Angeles.
Since then, they have been spotted showing affection on several occasions, including at the 2023 U.S. Open.
They had a glamorous date night at the WSJ Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards in November, and Kylie also joined Timothée at a Saturday Night Live after-party.
Although, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have not walked the red carpet together yet, they shared a romantic kiss at the 2024 Golden Globes.