World

Pakistan begins second phase of deporting undocumented Afghan refugee

Pakistan will most likely expel 800,000 undocumented Afghans in second phase

  • by Web Desk
  • July 01, 2024


Pakistan has begun the second phase of expelling undocumented Afghan refugees from the country on Sunday, June 30.

According to Al Jazeera, Pakistani authorities will most likely deport more than 800,000 Afghans from the country. Earlier in the first phase, in November 2023, about 541,000 Afghans were forced to leave the country.

The Pakistani government before the first deportation said that there were nearly 4.4 million Afghan refugees in Pakistan, of whom around 1.73 were undocumented.

The government also explained that it is expelling Afghans due to security concerns and economic issues. Moreover, the representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Islamabad, Philippa Candler, told Al Jazeera that Pakistan must look at the profiles of the undocumented Afghans before expelling them, as many of them ‘need international protection.’

Candler further added, “They’re refugees. They’re not involved in terrorist activities. They’re just people who fled and who need protection.”

She also suggested that if any Afghan national is involved in the terrorism, ‘it should be dealt with separately.’

Al Jazeera correspondent Kamal Hyder, who talked to the people in Khazana refugee camp in Peshawar city, reported, “They complain that their houses are being raided in the dead of the night. They’ve been forced to leave this country in a very miserable condition. (It was) very difficult to leave after spending a lifetime in a country and then being forced out.”

Blake Lively flaunts her new friends from Italy getaway

Blake Lively flaunts her new friends from Italy getaway
Taylor Swift blushes as Travis Kelce surprises her at Dublin concert

Taylor Swift blushes as Travis Kelce surprises her at Dublin concert
Fridayy opens up about Will Smith collab on new hit 'You Can Make It'

Fridayy opens up about Will Smith collab on new hit 'You Can Make It'
Pakistan begins second phase of deporting undocumented Afghan refugee

Pakistan begins second phase of deporting undocumented Afghan refugee

World News

Pakistan begins second phase of deporting undocumented Afghan refugee
Suicide bombings in Nigeria kill 30 and injure over 100
Pakistan begins second phase of deporting undocumented Afghan refugee
Sri Lankan opposition leader Rajavarothiam Sampanthan dies at 91
Pakistan begins second phase of deporting undocumented Afghan refugee
National Rally leads 'first round' of France's parliamentary elections
Pakistan begins second phase of deporting undocumented Afghan refugee
France begins to vote in snap parliamentary election
Pakistan begins second phase of deporting undocumented Afghan refugee
‘Hurricane Beryl’ intensifies, poses ‘extremely dangerous’ threat to Caribbean islands
Pakistan begins second phase of deporting undocumented Afghan refugee
Hamas chief meets Turkish intelligence head for Gaza cease-fire talks
Pakistan begins second phase of deporting undocumented Afghan refugee
US proposes 'new language' to bridge Israel-Hamas ceasefire talks
Pakistan begins second phase of deporting undocumented Afghan refugee
Massoud Pezeshkian emerges strong in Iran's presidential election runoff
Pakistan begins second phase of deporting undocumented Afghan refugee
Wildfire rages in forest near Athens amid strong winds
Pakistan begins second phase of deporting undocumented Afghan refugee
Trump calls Biden ‘bad, weak Palestinian’ in first presidential debate
Pakistan begins second phase of deporting undocumented Afghan refugee
Iranians vote for new president after Ebrahim Raisi's tragic death
Pakistan begins second phase of deporting undocumented Afghan refugee
Biden's first presidential debate with Trump sparks criticism