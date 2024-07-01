Entertainment

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals why he does not want his kids to be papped

Ayushmann Khurrana wishes to keep his kids away from the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry

  • by Web Desk
  • July 01, 2024
Ayushmann Khurrana wishes to keep his kids away from the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry
Ayushmann Khurrana wishes to keep his kids away from the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry 

Ayushmann Khurrana, who enjoys being in the public eye, does not want his kids to be seen publicly.

In an Interview with Forbes India, the Dream Girl 2 actress stated the reasons behind not raising his kids in the spotlight.

He revealed, “I wish to give my kids the most natural or non-celeb life as possible and this is why I don’t like discussing them neither do I take them to parties.”

“ I don’t call paps to cover them because I think they need to live a life which is wholesome,” the Gulaba Sitabo actor added.

Ayushmann concluded, “They should be exposed to the real India, not just the rich and famous. So, we want to keep it like that.”

It is pertinent to mention that Ayushmann is a doting daddy to his kids, son Virajveer and daughter Varushka.

Recently, the actor penned an appreciation post for his wife, whose new film Sharmajee Ki Beti made its OTT debut, lauding all her hard work, determination and resilience.

A part of the caption read, “Every day there are more reasons to be awed by you, by your resilience, by your passion for life, for work, for family. Your soul reflects in everything you touch which is why #SharmajeeKiBeti is such a special film. You fought through the most difficult time of your life during the journey of this film. Maybe this is why #SharmajeeKiBeti is such a heart-tugging story.”

On the work front, Ayushmann Khuarrana last starred in the comedy-drama film Dream Girl 2 alongside Ananya Panday and others. 

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals why he does not want his kids to be papped

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals why he does not want his kids to be papped

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet quash split rumors with movie date night

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet quash split rumors with movie date night
Prince William deeply feels Prince Harry’s absence on mom Diana’s birthday

Prince William deeply feels Prince Harry’s absence on mom Diana’s birthday
Suicide bombings in Nigeria kill 30 and injure over 100

Suicide bombings in Nigeria kill 30 and injure over 100

Entertainment News

Suicide bombings in Nigeria kill 30 and injure over 100
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet quash split rumors with movie date night
Suicide bombings in Nigeria kill 30 and injure over 100
SPOILER ALERT! 'House of the Dragon' shock cameo leaves fans reeling
Suicide bombings in Nigeria kill 30 and injure over 100
Paris Hilton's son Phoenix toddles around on set of her photoshoot: Watch
Suicide bombings in Nigeria kill 30 and injure over 100
Eddie Murphy sparks marriage speculation after referring to Fiancée Paige Butcher as 'Wife’
Suicide bombings in Nigeria kill 30 and injure over 100
Sabrina Carpenter reacts to ousting herself on Spotify’s Top Songs Chart
Suicide bombings in Nigeria kill 30 and injure over 100
Kevin Costner likens himself to his canine buddy, Bobby
Suicide bombings in Nigeria kill 30 and injure over 100
Killer Mike dedicates his BET Award to ‘black people’
Suicide bombings in Nigeria kill 30 and injure over 100
Abhishek Bachchan reviews dad Amitabh Bachchan's recent release 'Kalki 2898 AD'
Suicide bombings in Nigeria kill 30 and injure over 100
Usher addresses ex-wife Tameka Foster in BET Awards monologue
Suicide bombings in Nigeria kill 30 and injure over 100
Taapsee Pannu's husband Mathios Boe shakes a leg to desi trippy song
Suicide bombings in Nigeria kill 30 and injure over 100
Yumna Zaidi drops BTS flaunting Zarnab and Munna's sizzling chemistry
Suicide bombings in Nigeria kill 30 and injure over 100
Kareena Kapoor enjoys calm evening as Saif Ali Khan turns photographer