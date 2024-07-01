Ayushmann Khurrana reveals why he does not want his kids to be papped

Ayushmann Khurrana, who enjoys being in the public eye, does not want his kids to be seen publicly.
In an Interview with Forbes India, the Dream Girl 2 actress stated the reasons behind not raising his kids in the spotlight.
He revealed, “I wish to give my kids the most natural or non-celeb life as possible and this is why I don’t like discussing them neither do I take them to parties.”
“ I don’t call paps to cover them because I think they need to live a life which is wholesome,” the Gulaba Sitabo actor added.
Ayushmann concluded, “They should be exposed to the real India, not just the rich and famous. So, we want to keep it like that.”
It is pertinent to mention that Ayushmann is a doting daddy to his kids, son Virajveer and daughter Varushka.
Recently, the actor penned an appreciation post for his wife, whose new film Sharmajee Ki Beti made its OTT debut, lauding all her hard work, determination and resilience.
A part of the caption read, “Every day there are more reasons to be awed by you, by your resilience, by your passion for life, for work, for family. Your soul reflects in everything you touch which is why #SharmajeeKiBeti is such a special film. You fought through the most difficult time of your life during the journey of this film. Maybe this is why #SharmajeeKiBeti is such a heart-tugging story.”
On the work front, Ayushmann Khuarrana last starred in the comedy-drama film Dream Girl 2 alongside Ananya Panday and others.