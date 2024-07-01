Entertainment

Fridayy opens up about Will Smith collab on new hit 'You Can Make It'

Will Smith’s new song ‘You Can Make It’ was released this Friday

  • by Web Desk
  • July 01, 2024
Will Smith’s new song ‘You Can Make It’ was released this Friday
Will Smith’s new song ‘You Can Make It’ was released this Friday

Will Smith’s You Can Make It, which came as a surprise for fans at BET Awards on Friday, has already achieved the ‘hit’ status.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE at BET Awards 2024 on Sunday, June 30, Francis Leblanc who goes by his stage name ‘Fridayy’ made revelations on how the collaboration came into being.

Fridayy, who appeared in the interview alongside the Sunday Service Choir unveiled how the recent hit’s hook was recorded by him four years ago.

“I recorded that hook four years ago in my mom's house in 2020,” revealed the When It Comes To You singer.

The BET Awards nominee singer-songwriter also hailed about Ayo the producer, who started working with Smith earlier this year and performed the hook, which he later added to the song.

“He played Will the hook, and Will added his verses on there,” told Fridayy, adding that it’s a blessing.

Fridayy also spoke up assertively about the quality of his music saying that the type of music he makes is hopeful, motivational and timeless.

"I can make a hook five years ago, and it means something to people today,” the singer added confidently.

Will Smith released You Can Make It in a performance at 2024 BET Awards, making it his first major musical release in five years.

Blake Lively flaunts her new friends from Italy getaway

Blake Lively flaunts her new friends from Italy getaway
Taylor Swift blushes as Travis Kelce surprises her at Dublin concert

Taylor Swift blushes as Travis Kelce surprises her at Dublin concert
Fridayy opens up about Will Smith collab on new hit 'You Can Make It'

Fridayy opens up about Will Smith collab on new hit 'You Can Make It'
Pakistan begins second phase of deporting undocumented Afghan refugee

Pakistan begins second phase of deporting undocumented Afghan refugee

Entertainment News

Pakistan begins second phase of deporting undocumented Afghan refugee
Blake Lively flaunts her new friends from Italy getaway
Pakistan begins second phase of deporting undocumented Afghan refugee
Taylor Swift blushes as Travis Kelce surprises her at Dublin concert
Pakistan begins second phase of deporting undocumented Afghan refugee
David Beckham goes head over heels for Victoria Beckham ahead of anniversary
Pakistan begins second phase of deporting undocumented Afghan refugee
Ayushmann Khurrana reveals why he does not want his kids to be papped
Pakistan begins second phase of deporting undocumented Afghan refugee
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet quash split rumors with movie date night
Pakistan begins second phase of deporting undocumented Afghan refugee
SPOILER ALERT! 'House of the Dragon' shock cameo leaves fans reeling
Pakistan begins second phase of deporting undocumented Afghan refugee
Paris Hilton's son Phoenix toddles around on set of her photoshoot: Watch
Pakistan begins second phase of deporting undocumented Afghan refugee
Eddie Murphy sparks marriage speculation after referring to Fiancée Paige Butcher as 'Wife’
Pakistan begins second phase of deporting undocumented Afghan refugee
Sabrina Carpenter reacts to ousting herself on Spotify’s Top Songs Chart
Pakistan begins second phase of deporting undocumented Afghan refugee
Kevin Costner likens himself to his canine buddy, Bobby
Pakistan begins second phase of deporting undocumented Afghan refugee
Killer Mike dedicates his BET Award to ‘black people’
Pakistan begins second phase of deporting undocumented Afghan refugee
Abhishek Bachchan reviews dad Amitabh Bachchan's recent release 'Kalki 2898 AD'