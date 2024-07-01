Fridayy opens up about Will Smith collab on new hit 'You Can Make It'

Will Smith’s You Can Make It, which came as a surprise for fans at BET Awards on Friday, has already achieved the ‘hit’ status.
In a recent interview with PEOPLE at BET Awards 2024 on Sunday, June 30, Francis Leblanc who goes by his stage name ‘Fridayy’ made revelations on how the collaboration came into being.
Fridayy, who appeared in the interview alongside the Sunday Service Choir unveiled how the recent hit’s hook was recorded by him four years ago.
“I recorded that hook four years ago in my mom's house in 2020,” revealed the When It Comes To You singer.
The BET Awards nominee singer-songwriter also hailed about Ayo the producer, who started working with Smith earlier this year and performed the hook, which he later added to the song.
“He played Will the hook, and Will added his verses on there,” told Fridayy, adding that it’s a blessing.
Fridayy also spoke up assertively about the quality of his music saying that the type of music he makes is hopeful, motivational and timeless.
"I can make a hook five years ago, and it means something to people today,” the singer added confidently.
Will Smith released You Can Make It in a performance at 2024 BET Awards, making it his first major musical release in five years.