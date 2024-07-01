Sabrina Carpenter reacts to ousting herself on Spotify’s Top Songs Chart

Sabrina Carpenter is giving a tight competition to her own self!
The Read Your Mind singer had a sassy reaction to over throwing herself on the Spotify’s top songs chart as she reshared Pop Crave’s X (formerly Twitter) post about her recent hit Espresso securing the top position globally.
“This bi**h,” the Nonsense singer reacted humorously.
Carpenter’s fans also had some witty remarks to her reaction.
“Do you need us to fight her cause we will,” wrote a fan.
Another penned, “Like how dare she.”
One more fan remarked, “Stealing your spot… HOW COULD SHE!”
The Disney star, while giving an interview to Rolling Stone about the huge success of Espresso said, “My mom has been like, ‘Do you feel crazy right now?” to which she reacted, “I just love that people get my sense of humor."
As she revealed about not being sorry for the song’s nonsensical yet catchy chorus, Carpenter quipped, "I decided to put that burden on other people.”
The Because I Liked a Boy singer is reaching new heights since last year and her recent hits Espresso and Please Please Please have added many new admirers to her fanbase.
Sabrina Carpenter’s upcoming album Short n’ Sweet is scheduled to release on August 23, 2024.