Taylor Swift blushes as Travis Kelce surprises her at Dublin concert

Taylor Swift beamed as Tavis Kelce enters the crowd, leaving fans in an awe

  July 01, 2024


Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has continued to showcase her romance with Travis Kelce!

Swift's eyes sparkled with joy as Kelce, made surprise appearance at concert in Dublin's Aviva Stadium last night.

Kelce, who flew in from California, where he attended a wedding the day before, to support the songstress on her concert night.

Fans captured the moment Swift spotted Kelce in the VIP tent, and her face lit up with joy.

One user posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) which showed Swift's eyes widening with excitement as she saw Kelce.

In another videos, Kelce, who was wearing a white T-shirt with dark pants, and a baseball cap, was seen chatting with actress Julia Roberts and later left the stadium with Swift, beaming and waving to fans together.

As the video made rounds on the social media, fans could not stop gushing over Swift and Kelce’s romance.

One fan wrote, “I can’t move on from how you can see the exact moment her eyes go to the tent and she realizes he’s there.”

While another gushed, “they are in love your honor.”

“Oh my god I can’t compose myself this is the cutest thing ever I’m giggling and kicking my feet,” the third penned.

This marked the ninth Eras tour show attended by NFL player, following his onstage debut at her Wembley Stadium gig in London last week.

