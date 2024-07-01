Paris Hilton's son Phoenix toddles around on set of her photoshoot: Watch

Paris Hilton’s son Phoenix Barron is learning how to walk!
The reality Tv star, 43, uploaded a reel on her Instagram this Sunday, which featured the 17-month-old walking.
Phoenix wore a bear-printed sweat suit and sneakers while comfortably walking around, along with a fuzzy brown bear that that gave him cute little ears.
“Baby P is free and ready to #Sliv," Hilton captioned the adorable reel set to her new song with Rina Sawayama, 'I’m Free.’
The text over the video featured Phoenix’s perspective on his current situation.
"POV: “me ever since I learned how to walk.”
The clip that showcased the little one’s big milestone came soon after Hilton penned a tribute to her younger child, daughter London Marilyn in a video of herself kissing her daughter and and telling the 7-month-old how much she adores her.
"London, l’ve waited my whole life for you my beautiful baby girl," she gushed.
"My life now feels like every dream & 11:11 wish came true. You are my world, I love you endlessly my lil angel," the tribute further read.
On the work front, Paris Hilton is an advocate for foster youth, testifying on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C with the aim to intensify child welfare.