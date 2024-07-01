Killer Mike dedicates his BET Award to ‘black people’

Killer Mike has not only honoured but also dedicated his BET Award to the “black people” for keeping his back.
The American rapper won album of the year award on Sunday.
He started his acceptance speech with a shout out to his wife, Shana, and kids.
Killer explained, “Technically, I was not supposed to be here,” Killer Mike, real name Michael Santiago Render, said onstage Sunday night. “I was put in handcuffs, and I was marched out of this building. But I wanna tell you, look at God because I’m back, baby, I’m back.”
He continued, “I wanna tell Black people that it’s because of BET I’m back, not ’cause of no white person. … A Black man runs this business, a Black company puts this show on, and they got my Black ass back in here. Thank you.”
Killer urged his fans and the attendees to take part in elections in November and become politically aware.
“They’re gonna tell you who we vote for is important and it is,” he added, “Who we vote for on the big stage is important, but it’s more important that you know who your city council person is, who your prosecutor is, and if you don’t like the people who are running, run your Black ass to the polls and run yourself.”
Chris Brown, Gunna, 21 Savage, Usher, Drake, Victoria Monét and Nicki Minaj were also among the list of nominees for album of the year.