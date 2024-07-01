Entertainment

David Beckham goes head over heels for Victoria Beckham ahead of anniversary

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham tied the knot in July 4, 1999

  • by Web Desk
  • July 01, 2024
David Beckham goes head over heels for Victoria Beckham ahead of anniversary
David Beckham goes head over heels for Victoria Beckham ahead of anniversary

David Beckham cannot stop gushing over his wife Victoria Beckham ahead of their wedding anniversary.

The former footballer recently revealed that he knew Victoria was the one for him the moment he saw her for the first time.

He confessed to The Sun that he saw the fashion designer in a Spice Girls video.

David recalled, “I always said that once I met Victoria, I would always be with her. A couple of months before we met I was abroad with the England team. Gary Neville and I were in the hotel room and a Spice Girls video came on.”

He added, “I think it was 'Say You'll Be There.' I pointed at the screen and told him, 'That's the girl for me and I'm going to get her. It was her eyes, her face. She's my idea of perfection.”

Even Victoria shares the same opinion as her husband.

She revealed, “I fancied David long before we met. I remember doing an interview for a soccer magazine and they showed me photos of.”

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham exchanged the wedding vows in July 4, 1999.

Blake Lively flaunts her new friends from Italy getaway

Blake Lively flaunts her new friends from Italy getaway
Taylor Swift blushes as Travis Kelce surprises her at Dublin concert

Taylor Swift blushes as Travis Kelce surprises her at Dublin concert
Fridayy opens up about Will Smith collab on new hit 'You Can Make It'

Fridayy opens up about Will Smith collab on new hit 'You Can Make It'
Pakistan begins second phase of deporting undocumented Afghan refugee

Pakistan begins second phase of deporting undocumented Afghan refugee

Entertainment News

Pakistan begins second phase of deporting undocumented Afghan refugee
Blake Lively flaunts her new friends from Italy getaway
Pakistan begins second phase of deporting undocumented Afghan refugee
Taylor Swift blushes as Travis Kelce surprises her at Dublin concert
Pakistan begins second phase of deporting undocumented Afghan refugee
Fridayy opens up about Will Smith collab on new hit 'You Can Make It'
Pakistan begins second phase of deporting undocumented Afghan refugee
Ayushmann Khurrana reveals why he does not want his kids to be papped
Pakistan begins second phase of deporting undocumented Afghan refugee
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet quash split rumors with movie date night
Pakistan begins second phase of deporting undocumented Afghan refugee
SPOILER ALERT! 'House of the Dragon' shock cameo leaves fans reeling
Pakistan begins second phase of deporting undocumented Afghan refugee
Paris Hilton's son Phoenix toddles around on set of her photoshoot: Watch
Pakistan begins second phase of deporting undocumented Afghan refugee
Eddie Murphy sparks marriage speculation after referring to Fiancée Paige Butcher as 'Wife’
Pakistan begins second phase of deporting undocumented Afghan refugee
Sabrina Carpenter reacts to ousting herself on Spotify’s Top Songs Chart
Pakistan begins second phase of deporting undocumented Afghan refugee
Kevin Costner likens himself to his canine buddy, Bobby
Pakistan begins second phase of deporting undocumented Afghan refugee
Killer Mike dedicates his BET Award to ‘black people’
Pakistan begins second phase of deporting undocumented Afghan refugee
Abhishek Bachchan reviews dad Amitabh Bachchan's recent release 'Kalki 2898 AD'