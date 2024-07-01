David Beckham goes head over heels for Victoria Beckham ahead of anniversary

David Beckham cannot stop gushing over his wife Victoria Beckham ahead of their wedding anniversary.
The former footballer recently revealed that he knew Victoria was the one for him the moment he saw her for the first time.
He confessed to The Sun that he saw the fashion designer in a Spice Girls video.
David recalled, “I always said that once I met Victoria, I would always be with her. A couple of months before we met I was abroad with the England team. Gary Neville and I were in the hotel room and a Spice Girls video came on.”
He added, “I think it was 'Say You'll Be There.' I pointed at the screen and told him, 'That's the girl for me and I'm going to get her. It was her eyes, her face. She's my idea of perfection.”
Even Victoria shares the same opinion as her husband.
She revealed, “I fancied David long before we met. I remember doing an interview for a soccer magazine and they showed me photos of.”
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham exchanged the wedding vows in July 4, 1999.