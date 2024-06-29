Paris Hilton vows to support Institutional Child Abuse Act

Paris Hilton, who has recently testified to Congress about her sexual abuse experience at youth residential treatment facility, has vowed to support the Institutional Child Abuse Act.
The mother of two has previously spoken about her abuse experiences on numerous occasions and now she is determined to stop the “$23 billion dollar industry” that affects the physical and emotional wellbeing of our children.
Paris posted a video clip of herself talking about “troubled teen centers” at a talk show.
She previously revealed that her parents sent her to these facilities after she started “sneaking out at night” and “gotten bad grades.”
She penned, “I will continue to use my platform to protect our children. With $23 billion of public funds of taxpayers money supporting these programs, the physical and emotional wellbeing of our children must take priority over this for-profit industry.”
“Our work is far from over, and I will keep fighting to pass the Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act. Thank you @TheLauraCoates for having this important conversation with me. #SlivingForACause #StopInstitutionalChildAbuseAct,” Paris further wrote.
Paris’ fans supported her initiative in the comment section.