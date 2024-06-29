Taylor Swift swoons over Travis Kelce with new archer pose

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s ‘love story’ is reaching new heights every day!
Since gracing the London stage, the You Belong to Me singer has yet again struck another archer pose telling the world that the football tight end definitely “belongs to her only.”
As per a fan-captured video share on X, the Grammy winner reenacted Kelce’s iconic gesture while performing Midnight Rain of her Midnight album.
Once again altering the lyrics, Swift sang, “And he never thinks of me, except when I’m on TV,” taking the patrons’ excitement to a whole next level.
The changing of lyrics came after the Kansas City Chiefs tight-end was in absentia.
Previously, while performing So High School during the Eras Tour’s London concert, Swift altered the song’s lyrics to pay tribute to her beau Travis Kelce and copied the footballer’s signature gesture as she shot an arrow towards him.
Moreover, during a podcast Bussin’ with the Boys, Kelce unveiled his top 3 favorite songs from megastar girlfriend’s playlist among which Black Space topped the list, Cruel Summer got the second position while So High School ranked third.
Taylor Swift’s next three-day destination will take her to Amsterdam where she will perform from July 4 to July 6, after the ongoing Dublin concerts end on June 30.