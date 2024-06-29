Entertainment

Kris Jenner makes Kardashian family emotional with ‘tumour’ diagnosis

Kris Jenner broke down while announcing that she got diagnosed with a ‘tumour’

  • June 29, 2024
Kris Jenner has made the Kardashian family emotional with her tumour diagnosis announcement.

The mom-manager opened up about her medical condition in a teaser for the upcoming episode of The Kardashians.

In the viral clip, the 68-year old star can be seen disclosing the news to her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, and daughters, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner, during a dinner.

Kris revealed, “I wanted to tell you guys something… I had my scan..And this just makes me really emotional, but they found something.”

While getting emotional Kris said, “They found a cyst and a little tumor.”

Khloé, who recently celebrated her 40th birthday, acknowledged her mother opening up about health struggles.

The Good American founder quipped, “I absolutely love my mom. But I feel like every other day, every other week, I’m getting a text or a phone call of her just complaining about another ailment that’s on the rise.”

On Thursday, Kris celebrated Khloé’s birthday and penned her a lengthy birthday wish.

She penned on her Instagram, “I am not sure what I did to deserve you, but I thank God every single day for the beautiful blessing of being your mommy."

