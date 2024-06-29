Idris, Sabrina Elba appear stronger than ever: Here's how

Idris and his wife Sabrina Elba have devised a special way to bond as a couple!
"I love showering together, although we have some really funny memories showering together,” Sabrina told PEOPLE.
She added, "We have two sinks, separate sinks, side by side. And it's funny because we're doing the exact same thing because we started a skincare brand [S'ABLE Labs]. We're both using exact same products.”
"He does it really fast, I'm like, 'Hold on, my toner is still setting.' But we do the, 'OK, he's there. I'm here.' It feels like it's part of our day," Sabrina continued.
"When we can get up at the same time and someone doesn't have to be up super early, it's really nice, because we can get into the shower and enjoy that moment, have a coffee together, which doesn't feel like it happens enough, unfortunately," the star’s wife went on.
"I think selfless self-care when it's with community and your partner and with anyone feels really nice."
Sabrina and Idris Elba met at a party in Vancouver while the latter was busy filming The Mountain Between Us.
During an appearance at The View, Idris Elba shed light on his love story, "It was love at first sight, it was a Sunday night, I went to this party and there she was. The rest is history."