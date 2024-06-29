Entertainment

Idris, Sabrina Elba appear stronger than ever: Here's how

Idris and Sabrina Elba met at a party in Vancouver and it was love at first sight

  • by Web Desk
  • June 29, 2024
Idris and his wife Sabrina Elba have devised a special way to bond as a couple!

"I love showering together, although we have some really funny memories showering together,” Sabrina told PEOPLE.

She added, "We have two sinks, separate sinks, side by side. And it's funny because we're doing the exact same thing because we started a skincare brand [S'ABLE Labs]. We're both using exact same products.”

 "He does it really fast, I'm like, 'Hold on, my toner is still setting.' But we do the, 'OK, he's there. I'm here.' It feels like it's part of our day," Sabrina continued. 

"When we can get up at the same time and someone doesn't have to be up super early, it's really nice, because we can get into the shower and enjoy that moment, have a coffee together, which doesn't feel like it happens enough, unfortunately," the star’s wife went on.

"I think selfless self-care when it's with community and your partner and with anyone feels really nice."

Sabrina and Idris Elba met at a party in Vancouver while the latter was busy filming The Mountain Between Us.

During an appearance at The View, Idris Elba shed light on his love story, "It was love at first sight, it was a Sunday night, I went to this party and there she was. The rest is history."

Entertainment News

Justin Timberlake prioritizing family after DWI arrest: Sources
Suhana Khan parties with rumored beau Agastya Nanda at London club
Taylor Swift delights in ‘Irish hospitality’ with U2’s floral welcome
Was Eric Dane fired from ‘Grey’s Anatomy?’ Reason revealed
Kris Jenner makes Kardashian family emotional with ‘tumour’ diagnosis
Vicky Kaushal has unmissable response to Katrina Kaif's swirling pregnancy rumors
Taylor Swift swoons over Travis Kelce with new archer pose
Melissa Joan Hart has ‘fond memories’ of late ‘Sabrina’ costar Martin Mull
Paris Hilton vows to support Institutional Child Abuse Act
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck maintain separate lives amid marital woes
Martin Mull, ‘Fernwood 2 Night’ star breathes his last at 80
Camila Cabello frustrated by Drake and Kendrick Lamar's rap feud