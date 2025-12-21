Miley Cyrus not ‘doing another wedding’ after painful past with Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus is moving cautiously in her relationship this time!
After enduring the heartbreak of marriage and separation, the Flowers singer is now moving forward one step at a time, carefully planning and reflecting before making any major decisions in her love life.
Earlier this month, the 33-year-old American singer announced her engagement to Maxx Morando after dating him for four years, and since then, fans are buzzing over when the songstress will walk the aisle once again.
However, according to an insider close to her, the Grammy winner is “happy” and “in a good place” in her relationship, and is not into the idea of “doing another wedding.”
“She’s not super into the idea of doing another wedding,” told the source to Us Weekly, adding that she “is really happy right now and in such a good, calm place.”
According to the tipster, as of now, the Angels Like You singer is focused on the “love” rather than planning to have a wedding.
They also shared that the couple will “definitely celebrate in their own way,” and are considering to do “something fun and meaningful that feels very special to them.”
Making a bombshell claim, the insider revealed, “They have talked about eloping and doing something very private with just the two of them. She is embracing this era being engaged and is not in a rush to plan anything.”
Meanwhile, a separate source noted, “She doesn’t necessarily want to be a ‘bride’ again or do anything traditional. Miley loves that this chapter of her life has been more private.”
Prior to her relationship and engagement to Maxx Morando, Miley Cyrus was married to Liam Hemsworth for eight months before calling it quits in August 2019.