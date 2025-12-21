Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
Entertainment

Miley Cyrus not ‘doing another wedding’ after painful past with Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus announced her engagement to Maxx Morando earlier this month, years after her divorce from Liam Hemsworth

  • By Sidra Khan
Miley Cyrus not ‘doing another wedding’ after painful past with Liam Hemsworth
Miley Cyrus not ‘doing another wedding’ after painful past with Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus is moving cautiously in her relationship this time!

After enduring the heartbreak of marriage and separation, the Flowers singer is now moving forward one step at a time, carefully planning and reflecting before making any major decisions in her love life.

Earlier this month, the 33-year-old American singer announced her engagement to Maxx Morando after dating him for four years, and since then, fans are buzzing over when the songstress will walk the aisle once again.

However, according to an insider close to her, the Grammy winner is “happy” and “in a good place” in her relationship, and is not into the idea of “doing another wedding.”

“She’s not super into the idea of doing another wedding,” told the source to Us Weekly, adding that she “is really happy right now and in such a good, calm place.”

According to the tipster, as of now, the Angels Like You singer is focused on the “love” rather than planning to have a wedding.

They also shared that the couple will “definitely celebrate in their own way,” and are considering to do “something fun and meaningful that feels very special to them.”

Making a bombshell claim, the insider revealed, “They have talked about eloping and doing something very private with just the two of them. She is embracing this era being engaged and is not in a rush to plan anything.”

Meanwhile, a separate source noted, “She doesn’t necessarily want to be a ‘bride’ again or do anything traditional. Miley loves that this chapter of her life has been more private.”

Prior to her relationship and engagement to Maxx Morando, Miley Cyrus was married to Liam Hemsworth for eight months before calling it quits in August 2019.

Victoria, David Beckham confirm family rift, publicly end final tie with Brooklyn

Victoria, David Beckham confirm family rift, publicly end final tie with Brooklyn
‘Strictly Come Dancing’ S23 winner: Karen Carney lifts sparkling glitterball

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ S23 winner: Karen Carney lifts sparkling glitterball
Vernon Kay supports wife Tess Daly at 'Strictly Come Dancing' grand finale

Vernon Kay supports wife Tess Daly at 'Strictly Come Dancing' grand finale
Bowen Yang opens up about emotional departure from ‘SNL’

Bowen Yang opens up about emotional departure from ‘SNL’
Lola Young reveals return plans in first post after career hiatus news

Lola Young reveals return plans in first post after career hiatus news

Lars Eidinger set to play Brainiac in 'Superman: Man of Tomorrow'

Lars Eidinger set to play Brainiac in 'Superman: Man of Tomorrow'
Rob Reiner's son Nick under suicide watch in jail after murder charges

Rob Reiner's son Nick under suicide watch in jail after murder charges
'Stranger Things' star Jamie Campbell makes Broadway debut as Henry Creel

'Stranger Things' star Jamie Campbell makes Broadway debut as Henry Creel

Kim Woo-bin, Shin Min-ah beam in first wedding snap as newlyweds

Kim Woo-bin, Shin Min-ah beam in first wedding snap as newlyweds
Timothée Chalamet mentions Kylie Jenner for first time in months amid split buzz

Timothée Chalamet mentions Kylie Jenner for first time in months amid split buzz
Lily Collins teases new destination for ‘Emily in Paris’ season 6

Lily Collins teases new destination for ‘Emily in Paris’ season 6
Sabrina Carpenter recalls wholesome Eras Tour moments with Taylor Swift

Sabrina Carpenter recalls wholesome Eras Tour moments with Taylor Swift

Popular News

Kiara Advani unveils dramatic first look as Nadia in new film ‘Toxic’

Kiara Advani unveils dramatic first look as Nadia in new film ‘Toxic’
2 hours ago
Elon Musk nears trillionaire status as net worth surges past $749 billion

Elon Musk nears trillionaire status as net worth surges past $749 billion
2 hours ago
Victoria, David Beckham confirm family rift, publicly end final tie with Brooklyn

Victoria, David Beckham confirm family rift, publicly end final tie with Brooklyn
3 hours ago