Taylor Swift discloses 'Folklore'album's Irish inspiration

  • by Web Desk
  • June 30, 2024
Taylor Swift has opened up about her inspiration for her critically acclaimed album Folklore.

During her Eras Tour stop in Dublin, the Lover crooner got candid on the process of creating fictional stories for her album and revealed Ireland’s influence in the story's setting.

After concluding her performance of “Cardigan” during her second night at Dublin's Aviva Stadium, Swift said, "Folklore in general, it just belongs in Ireland.”

Referring to the stories within her album, the Fortnight singer revealed, "How I imagined the album world looking [was like] Ireland. Storytelling with lots of different characters.”

She added, "You guys have that on lock, too. That's very Irish, the storytelling."

Swift said that she had never tried creating songs in a "different" way, such as folklore, which had more conventional narratives and people who "fall in love and get their hearts broken."

"When I was making this album, it was two days into the pandemic that I started Folklore, I wasn’t in Ireland. So I had to create an album where the imaginary world that I pretended to go to every single day while I was writing it... I gotta be honest, kinda seemed like Ireland," the Grammy winner told the crowd.

Before launching into Betty, another character from her narrative-driven album, Swift said, "So we’re back to where we belong!" adding, "Folklore belongs with you guys."

To note Folklore is the eighth studio album and she released on July 24, 2020.

