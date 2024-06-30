Entertainment

Tom Cruise attends Coldplay performance at Glastonbury

Tom Cruise was spotted at a Coldplay performance in Glastonbury a week after Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

  • by Web Desk
  • June 30, 2024
Tom Cruise has attended Glastonbury Festival just a week after being spotted at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

As per Us Weekly, the Top Gun actor was spotted at Glastonbury Festival in England on Saturday, June 29.

Cruise was snapped signing along with the crowd. Simon Pegg and Gillian Anderson joined him as they belted out Oasis Don’t Look Back In Anger just before Coldplay turned up.

Coldplay mesmerised the audience with an electrifying performance and brought Little Simz and Burna Boy off stage to perform a duet with Palestinian singer Elyanna.

In addition, Coldplay also introduced  Michael J. Fox and invvired him on stage.

Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin said to the audience, "Thank you so much everybody and especially thank you to the main reason we are a band is watching Back to the Future. Thank you to our hero forever, Michael J.Fox."

Earlier, Cruise was spotted in the VIP tent of 34-year-old Swift’s Eras Tour at London’s Wembley Stadium on June 22.

Other celebrities include Swift’s beau Travis Kelce, Liam Hemsworth, Greta Gerwig, Hugh Grant, Mila Kunis, and Ashton Kutcher. Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, and his sister-in-law Kylie Kelce were spotted at her concert.

