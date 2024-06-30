Entertainment

Rihanna playfully teases A$AP Rocky in new hilarious video: Watch

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky proved again that they are the ultimate power couple with hilarious new video

  by Web Desk
  June 30, 2024



Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, the couple who never seizes to showcase their bond, have once again showed off their lighthearted and playful chemistry in a hilarious new video.

The Diamonds crooner took to her Instagram account on Friday to offers a glimpse into their playful moment with a caption, noting, “happy Friday.”

In the clip, Rihanna can be seen grooving and rapping along to GloRilla's hit song TGIF, wearing oversized red sunglasses and a big smile on her face.

Meanwhile, Rocky watches her with his hands on his hips and a jokingly disapproving expression.

As the Fenty Beauty founder’s energy increases, Rocky can't help but crack a smile, eventually shaking his head and saying "I'm too old for this" before walking off the camera.

The video got a lot of love from several of the couple’s friends and fans with Keke Palmer commenting "I love this" and Willow Smith calling them "the most iconic".

Meanwhile Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul and Priyanka Chopra Jones also posted laughing emojis in the comment section.

To note, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky confirmed their relationship in November 2020 and since then the couple have welcomed two children together, RZA and Riot Rose.

