Prince William, Kate Middleton get snubbed by Prince Harry

Prince William and Kate Middleton have decided to not make “the first move” towards reconciliation with Prince Harry due to his latest actions.
A British journalist, Charles Rae told The Sun, “Well, I think it is down to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to make the first move. Whether or not it would be accepted by William and Catherine, I doubt very much it would be.”
“There’s too much water which has gone under that bridge. After everything Harry and Meghan have done with the Oprah Winfrey interview, that Netflix show… [Harry’s book] Spare. The flamboyant curtsey by Meghan on the show as well,” he explained.
William has a lot on his plate as his wife is battling cancer, mending ties with his little brother is not a priority right now.
“William’s got a lot more on his mind right now than repairing the troubles with his own brother,” Charles added.
The British journalist also criticized Meghan Markle for becoming an obstacle that is preventing the royal family from reuniting.