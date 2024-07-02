Royal

Prince William, Kate Middleton get snubbed by Prince Harry

Prince William and Kate Middleton won’t ‘make first movie’ to reconcile with Prince Harry

  • by Web Desk
  • July 02, 2024
Prince William and Kate Middleton have decided to not make “the first move” towards reconciliation with Prince Harry due to his latest actions.

A British journalist, Charles Rae told The Sun, “Well, I think it is down to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to make the first move. Whether or not it would be accepted by William and Catherine, I doubt very much it would be.”

“There’s too much water which has gone under that bridge. After everything Harry and Meghan have done with the Oprah Winfrey interview, that Netflix show… [Harry’s book] Spare. The flamboyant curtsey by Meghan on the show as well,” he explained.

William has a lot on his plate as his wife is battling cancer, mending ties with his little brother is not a priority right now.

“William’s got a lot more on his mind right now than repairing the troubles with his own brother,” Charles added.

The British journalist also criticized Meghan Markle for becoming an obstacle that is preventing the royal family from reuniting.

Royal News

Prince Harry receives backlash over ESPY Award
Prince William looks 'incredibly alone' as Kate Middleton battles cancer
Prince Harry's 'latest move' sparks royal family reunion rumours
Meghan Markle's father makes emotional appeal before important milestone
Sarah Ferguson reflects on her relationship with Princess Diana
Queen Camilla treats kids who missed out garden party
Kate Middleton expected to attend Wimbledon by chairperson Debbie Jevans
Princess Anne shares 'regretful' message after hospitalization
Duchess Sophie laughs at oopsie moment during wild drinking game
King Charles 'booking tickets' to visit Prince Harry next month
Prince William cut ties with Prince Harry like he 'doesn't exist anymore'
Prince William deeply feels Prince Harry's absence on mom Diana's birthday