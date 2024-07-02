Entertainment

Katy Perry spruces up her collection of existing accolades in a clip

Katy Perry is busy making sure her older ones are being taken care of

  • by Web Desk
  • July 02, 2024


Katy Perry indulged in some housecleaning ahead of the release of her new single titled Woman’s World.

On Monday, July 1 the California Gurls singer is making sure her existing accolades are being taken care of.

In a video shared on Instagram, Perry made use of some cleaning spray and cloth to deeply scrub down her five of her six hard earned diamond awards from the Recording Industry Association of America.

She could be hilariously chewing on gum as she cleans her large collection of accolades.

“just did some housecleaning this weekend hbu,” Perry captioned her reel.

In the viral clip, the Hot N Cold crooner wore a washed leather jacket and shorts paired with a neon orange cap.

According to the RIAA, Perry earned the diamond trophy for singles like California Gurls, Roar, Firework, Dark Horse, Teenage Dream and E.T.

Both Teenage Dream and E.T earned the diamond status just this week as per the RIAA’s website.

To note, the singer’s housekeeping glimpse came shortly after she continued to tease her new single titled Woman’s World which has been slated for a July 11 release.

For the unversed, Woman’s World marked Katy Perry’s first solo release since her previous studio album Smile cameKaty out in 2020. 

