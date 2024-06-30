Kareena Kapoor gets nostalgic on her debut 'Refugee' anniversary

Kareena Kapoor is feeling nostalgic as she marks the anniversary of her debut film, Refugee.
Reflecting on the 24 years since the movie's release, the Jaane Jaan starlet expressed gratitude for her journey in the film industry and hinted that "the best is yet to come."
Taking to her Instagram, Kapoor dropped a nostalgic snippet from the scenes of her first film alongside, Abhishek Bachchan.
She captioned the post, “24 years of discovering myself and my characters …
The best is yet to come…Love you all.”
The Crew starlet post sparked a wave of love and admiration from fans, as they turned to the comment section to express their emotions.
One fan wrote, “All time favorite till now love you kareena.”
Another noted, “My Queen and always will be THE QUEEN OF BOLLYWOOD Happy 24 years in Bollywood Queen”
The third commented, “24 years of ruling our hearts!”
On her recent work front according to the latest reports Kareena Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana have been roped in to star together in ace director Meghna Gulzar's new film Daayra.
She will also seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again alongside Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh.