Dakota Johnson cheers for fiancé Chris Martin during Glastonbury festival

Dakota Johnson proved she is her fiancé Chris Martin’s number one fan!
The Fifty Shades of Grey actress turned cheerleader during Coldplay’s headlining set at the Glastonbury Festival in the UK over the weekend.
During a live stream for the event, the actress was captured watching Martin and his band lovingly while they delivered a mesmerizing performance.
Excited for the evening, the Madame Web star was joined by others watching Coldplay perform from the side of the stage.
At one point during the Glastonbury fest, Michael J. Fox joined the band to play the guitar. The group first performed Humankind before Fox strummed on the guitar during the star-studded performance.
The 34-year-old’s attendance and Martin’s gig came soon after the source informed that there relationship was in a good place.
An insider revealed, “They’ve had ups and downs, but now they’re definitely back on.”
Both the lovebirds have typically kept their relationship private over the years.
A source told PEOPLE in March, “The couple got engaged years ago but were in no rush to get married.”
It is pertinent to mention that Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin began dating in 2017 three years after Martin and his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow uncoupled.