Usher addresses ex-wife Tameka Foster in BET Awards monologue

Usher has addressed his ex-wife Tameka Foster during the acceptance speech of lifetime achievement award.
The Same Girl hitmaker brought his wife Jennifer Goicoechea Raymond, mom Jonnetta Patton, sons Naviyd Raymond and Usher “Cinco” Raymond V and brother J. Lack to the award show.
On Sunday, Usher bagged the best R&B/hip-hop artist award at the BET Awards.
During the acceptance speech, Usher pointed at his ex-wife and said “I’m trying, Tameka,” hinting at the meaning behind his song Good Good.
He also spoke about forgiveness “We’ve got to be willing to forgive. We’ve got to be willing to be open. I’m telling you, you’re standing before a man who had to forgive a man who never showed up ever. And look what I made with it. Look what I was able to ‘usher’ in. But that’s what’s real. That’s what makes us human. That’s what makes us women and men.”
The pop star also praised former Hollywood couples who mend their relationship for the sake of the kids, including Swizz Beatz and his ex-wife and current wife, Alicia Keys.