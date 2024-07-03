Travis Barker reveals secret sauce of his romance with Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker revealed how his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian blossomed and the reason is remarkably "healthy."
In a recent interview with People magazine about his latest endeavor, Run Travis Run, the Blink-182 drummer revealed that their relationship began with a shared love of exercise and wellness.
“It's one of the main reasons we were so close. We would always work out together and run together or do stuff like that together before we were ever in a relationship — we were workout buddies forever. It was what started it all,” he shared.
To note, Travis and Kourtney tied knot in 2022 and welcomed a son in 2023.
Travis went on to share further details about working out with wife, noting, “We'll do Pilates together, we'll carve out a half hour or an hour every day to go out.”
The couple's dedication to wellness extends beyond exercise, as they also prioritise healthy eating.
“I stole her shake from her,” Travis said of Kourtney’s avocado shake, adding, “and I've just made that evolve a little bit and I made my own.
He further revealed that Kourtney “eats a vegan diet probably about 75 percent of the time.”
“She's been great. It's amazing to be with someone that has the same love for wellness,” Travis concluded.
Travis Braker’s Run Travis Run, aims to encourage people to embrace outdoor activities like running.
The event will take place in Los Angeles on July 6 and in Queens, New York, on July 21.