Gracie Abrams reveals Travis Kelce helped her for Eras cameo

Gracie Abrams has revealed how Travis Kelce’s heartfelt words of encouragement helped her before going on-stage for performance with Taylor Swift at Eras Tour.
In a recent interview on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up, the US singer revealed a touching moment she shared with NFL star at Taylor Swift's London show.
“Before we both went on, we were in the tent, and he was like — he went on right before I did, like, I think two songs or something. He’s like, ‘I’ll mess up so you look really good,'” Abrams recalled.
The Close to You crooner went on to gush over Eras Tour community, noting, "The thing is, is it’s just a community of really supportive people.”
"Truly, everyone, whether you’re in the tent or in the top row in the stadium, it’s like everyone is there because there is such deep joy and feeling associated with all of the music that she’s put out over the past 18 years and it’s like, I don’t know. It’s a really magical thing,” she added.
Gracie Abrams joined Taylor Swift to perform her new song US, from her latest album The Secret of Us, during the surprise song segment at London show.
Meanwhile, Travis Kelce made his Eras Tour debut as a backup dancer during the I Can Do It with a Broken Heart outfit change.