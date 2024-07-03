Royal

Prince William gets upgraded to new role in Royal Family

Prince William is set to join King Charles and Queen Camilla on for Holyrood Week on June 3

  • by Web Desk
  • July 03, 2024


Prince William has even though not succeeded the throne yet but the royal family member has seemingly taken the control of office when it comes to "calling the shots,"

An insider exclusively disclosed to The Daily Beast that the Prince of Wales has taken the role of Prince Philip, his grandfather, as head honcho.

“Philip ruled the family with a rod of iron, and you saw when he died, that discipline collapsed,” the source revealed, “Now, William is calling the shots when it comes to family discipline.”

William has “now takes the lead on big decisions and move[s] to protect loved ones with the final say,”

However, King Charles still holds more power as the head of the monarchy.

The insider explained, “William’s rise does not mean the king is a lame duck. He is still an immensely powerful figure whose word is (sometimes literally) law, who can get anyone in the world on the phone with a click of his fingers.”

His majesty’s return to royal duties has been “miraculous” considering that he is suffering from cancer and undergoing treatment for it.

