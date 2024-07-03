Entertainment

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard's ex 'wistful' on anniversary, slams her 'punk' boyfriend

  by Web Desk
  July 03, 2024
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard’s estranged husband Ryan Anderson opened up on missing her on 3-year anniversary.

On Tuesday, July 2, Anderson went live on TikTok to commemorate the three-year anniversary of dating ex-wife Blanchard.

During the live, he admitted feeling blue without Blanchard every now and then but since Tuesday marked the ex-couple’s anniversary, "July 2nd, I shot fireworks off for her tonight like three years ago,” Anderson noted.

He also disclosed getting into an argument with Blanchard’s current beau, Ken Urker earlier that day.

Even though Blanchard did not participate in the live chat, he addressed her and said, "Sorry, Gypsy for fighting with Ken over text.”

Anderson went on telling he asked Ken how she was doing because he’s genuinely curious of what she is going through, “Is what it is; I can't help it. I do still care whether you want me to or not,” he added.

Addressing Ken Urker, he said that Ken came back into her life due to her publicity.

"That's why you came back, fool. You saw all the attention she was getting. I don't like Ken. He's a punk,” he lashed out.

Blanchard and Anderson got married in 2022, when the latter was serving her time in prison on her mother’s murder charges. She was released in December 2023 and four months later filed for divorce.

Ken, who was Blanchard’s boyfriend before she married Anderson, rekindled relation with her after she filed for separation from Ryan Anderson.

Blanchard’s documentary Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup airs Monday on Lifetime.

