Pregnant Hailey Bieber shares tip to kill 'heat' with fellow moms-to be

Hailey Bieber is expecting her first child with husband Justin Bieber after 6 years of marriage

  • by Web Desk
  • July 01, 2024
Hailey Bieber, who is expecting her first child with husband Justin Bieber has some words of wisdom for fellow Mothers-to-be.

The Rhode founder took to her Instagram handle on Sunday, June 30, to share a tip for coping with the summer heat during pregnancy.

Hailey posted a photo on her Instagram Stories, showing her feet and legs submerged in an ice bath.

She captioned the image, "If you're pregnant in this heat…. Trust me, feet + legs in the ice bath or cold plunge ( alongside the pinched fingers emojis).”

Prior to this tip, Hailey joked about experiencing lower back pain in an Instagram Story post as she posted a selfie of herself while sitting in a wooden chair and showing off her baby bump

"So who was gonna tell me about the lower back pain?" she wrote alongside the image, adding some pregnancy emojis.

Hailey and Justin, who are expecting their first child after six years of marriage, announced their pregnancy on May 9 in a sweet joint Instagram post, sharing a video from their vow renewal ceremony.

Moreover, Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber got married in September 2018.

