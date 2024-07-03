Entertainment

Is Fawad Khan making grand return to Bollywood with new project?

  • by Web Desk
  • July 03, 2024
Fawad Khan will reportedly make his much- anticipated Bollywood comeback alongside Vaani Kapoor after 8 long years. 

The  wait is finally over as the shooting of the project will begin in London soon with pre- production already finalized.

Details about the project remain hidden as the producers wish to maintain secrecy around the major casting coup.

The rom-com revolves around a very different storyline, how two broken people come together with luck and end up helping each other unintentionally. 

As per Times of India, the project is set to go on floors September this year and will wrap by November. 

Khan's  grand return came after the Bombay High court dismissed a petition that called for a complete ban on collaborations between Indian citizens, companies and associations with Pakistani artists including the likes of singers, musicians, technicians and lyricists. 

On November 28, the court rejected a plea seeking a ban on the reported association. 

Fawad Khan last starred in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Kapoor & Sons.  

He also delivered a stellar performance opposite Sonam Kapoor in Khoobsurat. 

