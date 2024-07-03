Dua Lipa makes Callum Turner romance Instagram official

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are no longer hiding their love from the spotlight!
The Levitating singer and actor have finally gone public with their romance, sharing sweet photos from their Glastonbury Festival on Instagram.
Lipa took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to a series of adorable photos from her cherished time with new love Callum which showed that they're absolutely smitten.
The carousel of photos starts with a picture of Dua with a friend, but the second photo reveals her romance with Turner, showing the couple walking through a field with his arm around her and kissing her head.
The couple could be seen in all-black outfits, sunglasses, and hats.
Dua's brother, Gjin Lipa, even shared a live video of the couple walking through the field.
The photos continued, showing the couple's adorable interactions, including a sweet moment of them while lying on the ground.
Dua captioned the post, "dancing until you see the sunrise at stone circle is the glasto ritual.”
The pair were also spotted walking hand-in-hand around the festival grounds, with Dua wearing a white tank top and shorts, and Turner in a gray T-shirt and black cargo pants.
This marks the first time the couple has publicly confirmed their relationship, which has been rumoured since January.