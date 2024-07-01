Usher makes rare confession on stage at BET Awards 2024

Usher had some heartfelt ‘confessions’ to make at BET Awards 2024.
The R&B icon received BET Lifetime Achievement Award on Sunday, June 30. Standing on the stage, the Here I Stand singer began his acceptance speech confessing that getting here had definitely not been easy but it all had been worth it.
"This Life(time) Achievement Award, I don't know man,” he said and asked, “is it too early for me to receive it? Because I'm still running and gunning.”
Usher then opened up about his personal experience of not getting father’s love while sharing a name with him and confessed, "I was trying to make sense of this name that a man gave me that didn’t stick around because he didn’t love — or at least that was my perception of it."
He further talked about the sufferings faced by a black man in America and how he had lived long enough to understand that one has to have a forgiving heart to deal with it.
"And my father, he was a product of that. He made a lot of decisions — he made a lot of choices — and the one that probably hurt and helped me at the same time was to stay away."
As he was going ahead with the speech, the audio got muted apparently for language which later met some audio issues.
The Yeah singer then quickly concluded the speech declaring 2024 “the year of the father.”
Usher also got a jam-packed tribute paid to him which featured a collection of his soulful pop hits.