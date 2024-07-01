Entertainment

Usher makes rare confession on stage at BET Awards 2024

Usher was honored with BET Lifetime Achievement Award on Sunday, June 30

  • by Web Desk
  • July 01, 2024
Usher was honored with BET Lifetime Achievement Award on Sunday, June 30
Usher was honored with BET Lifetime Achievement Award on Sunday, June 30

Usher had some heartfelt ‘confessions’ to make at BET Awards 2024.

The R&B icon received BET Lifetime Achievement Award on Sunday, June 30. Standing on the stage, the Here I Stand singer began his acceptance speech confessing that getting here had definitely not been easy but it all had been worth it.

"This Life(time) Achievement Award, I don't know man,” he said and asked, “is it too early for me to receive it? Because I'm still running and gunning.”

Usher then opened up about his personal experience of not getting father’s love while sharing a name with him and confessed, "I was trying to make sense of this name that a man gave me that didn’t stick around because he didn’t love — or at least that was my perception of it."

He further talked about the sufferings faced by a black man in America and how he had lived long enough to understand that one has to have a forgiving heart to deal with it.

"And my father, he was a product of that. He made a lot of decisions — he made a lot of choices — and the one that probably hurt and helped me at the same time was to stay away."

As he was going ahead with the speech, the audio got muted apparently for language which later met some audio issues.

The Yeah singer then quickly concluded the speech declaring 2024 “the year of the father.”

Usher also got a jam-packed tribute paid to him which featured a collection of his soulful pop hits.

Usher makes rare confession on stage at BET Awards 2024

Usher makes rare confession on stage at BET Awards 2024
Sushmita Sen reveals shocking reason behind new date of birth

Sushmita Sen reveals shocking reason behind new date of birth

King Charles ‘booking tickets’ to visit Prince Harry next month

King Charles ‘booking tickets’ to visit Prince Harry next month
Pregnant Hailey Bieber shares tip to kill ‘heat’ with fellow moms-to be

Pregnant Hailey Bieber shares tip to kill ‘heat’ with fellow moms-to be

Entertainment News

Pregnant Hailey Bieber shares tip to kill ‘heat’ with fellow moms-to be
Pregnant Hailey Bieber shares tip to kill ‘heat’ with fellow moms-to be
Pregnant Hailey Bieber shares tip to kill ‘heat’ with fellow moms-to be
Blake Lively flaunts her new friends from Italy getaway
Pregnant Hailey Bieber shares tip to kill ‘heat’ with fellow moms-to be
Taylor Swift blushes as Travis Kelce surprises her at Dublin concert
Pregnant Hailey Bieber shares tip to kill ‘heat’ with fellow moms-to be
Fridayy opens up about Will Smith collab on new hit 'You Can Make It'
Pregnant Hailey Bieber shares tip to kill ‘heat’ with fellow moms-to be
David Beckham goes head over heels for Victoria Beckham ahead of anniversary
Pregnant Hailey Bieber shares tip to kill ‘heat’ with fellow moms-to be
Ayushmann Khurrana reveals why he does not want his kids to be papped
Pregnant Hailey Bieber shares tip to kill ‘heat’ with fellow moms-to be
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet quash split rumors with movie date night
Pregnant Hailey Bieber shares tip to kill ‘heat’ with fellow moms-to be
SPOILER ALERT! 'House of the Dragon' shock cameo leaves fans reeling
Pregnant Hailey Bieber shares tip to kill ‘heat’ with fellow moms-to be
Paris Hilton's son Phoenix toddles around on set of her photoshoot: Watch
Pregnant Hailey Bieber shares tip to kill ‘heat’ with fellow moms-to be
Eddie Murphy sparks marriage speculation after referring to Fiancée Paige Butcher as 'Wife’
Pregnant Hailey Bieber shares tip to kill ‘heat’ with fellow moms-to be
Sabrina Carpenter reacts to ousting herself on Spotify’s Top Songs Chart
Pregnant Hailey Bieber shares tip to kill ‘heat’ with fellow moms-to be
Kevin Costner likens himself to his canine buddy, Bobby