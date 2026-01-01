Hailey Bieber's New Year snap fuels debate over Justin Bieber's romance timeline 

Hailey Bieber marked the end of 2025 with an intimate snap of herself with her husband, Justin Bieber, which caught attention for all the wrong reasons.
Turning to her Instagram Stories on New Year's Day, the Rhode founder shared a romantic snap of the pair with one arm in the air while the second wraps around each other as they lock lips.
For the click, the Baby hitmaker could be seen rocking a black baseball cap, a blue short-sleeve button-down and a white undershirt, while the model stunned in a white cropped T-shirt and denim shorts.
She accompanied the racy snap with the text, "10 New Years together and counting," which prompted fans to question the timeline of the pair's relationship.
The social media platforms flooded with fans expressing their confusion, as some users pointed out that Justin was romantically involved with Selena Gomez "in 2017/18."
As one fan penned, "He was literally with Selena after this picture was taken... What 10 years???"
"10, really? The time-line is a bit blurry," another used expressed their confusion, following which a fan noted, "I feel like she said 10 new years on purpose - like they've actually had 10 NYE together but not 10 years continuous? If that's making sense?"
Hailey and Justin first met in 2009 during the Love Yourself singer's Today show, with rumours of their romance spiralling in 2014 after they reconnected at church, though they repeatedly denied dating at the time.
The couple reunited in June 2018, which led to a quick engagement and a wedding. They welcome their son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024.
Meanwhile, Justin and Selena had one of the most high-profile on-again, off-again romances from 2010 to 2018.