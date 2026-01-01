Entertainment
  • By Hania Jamil
Entertainment

Hailey Bieber's New Year snap fuels debate over Justin Bieber's romance timeline

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber got engaged in 2018 and tied the knot in September 2018

  • By Hania Jamil
Hailey Biebers New Year snap fuels debate over Justin Biebers romance timeline
Hailey Bieber's New Year snap fuels debate over Justin Bieber's romance timeline 

Hailey Bieber marked the end of 2025 with an intimate snap of herself with her husband, Justin Bieber, which caught attention for all the wrong reasons.

Turning to her Instagram Stories on New Year's Day, the Rhode founder shared a romantic snap of the pair with one arm in the air while the second wraps around each other as they lock lips.

For the click, the Baby hitmaker could be seen rocking a black baseball cap, a blue short-sleeve button-down and a white undershirt, while the model stunned in a white cropped T-shirt and denim shorts.

She accompanied the racy snap with the text, "10 New Years together and counting," which prompted fans to question the timeline of the pair's relationship.

Picture Credit: Hailey Bieber / Instagram
Picture Credit: Hailey Bieber / Instagram

The social media platforms flooded with fans expressing their confusion, as some users pointed out that Justin was romantically involved with Selena Gomez "in 2017/18."

As one fan penned, "He was literally with Selena after this picture was taken... What 10 years???"

"10, really? The time-line is a bit blurry," another used expressed their confusion, following which a fan noted, "I feel like she said 10 new years on purpose - like they've actually had 10 NYE together but not 10 years continuous? If that's making sense?"

Hailey and Justin first met in 2009 during the Love Yourself singer's Today show, with rumours of their romance spiralling in 2014 after they reconnected at church, though they repeatedly denied dating at the time.

The couple reunited in June 2018, which led to a quick engagement and a wedding. They welcome their son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024.

Meanwhile, Justin and Selena had one of the most high-profile on-again, off-again romances from 2010 to 2018.

Este Haim marries tech entrepreneur Jonathan Levin on New Year's Eve

Este Haim marries tech entrepreneur Jonathan Levin on New Year's Eve
Vanessa Bryant praises Taylor Swift for supporting Mamba & Mambacita Merch

Vanessa Bryant praises Taylor Swift for supporting Mamba & Mambacita Merch
Jennifer Aniston’s beau Jim Curtis highlights their special bond in 2025 wrap

Jennifer Aniston’s beau Jim Curtis highlights their special bond in 2025 wrap
'Stranger Things' finale sparks spin-off buzz as fans demand more Eleven

'Stranger Things' finale sparks spin-off buzz as fans demand more Eleven
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom ‘committed to’ co-parent after reunion

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom ‘committed to’ co-parent after reunion
Taylor Swift stuns in never-before-seen snowy snap shared by Charissa Thompson

Taylor Swift stuns in never-before-seen snowy snap shared by Charissa Thompson
MTV shuts down final music-only channels worldwide after 44 years

MTV shuts down final music-only channels worldwide after 44 years
P!nk breaks silence after ending up in hospital on New Year's Eve

P!nk breaks silence after ending up in hospital on New Year's Eve
BTS confirm March 2026 comeback after four-year hiatus

BTS confirm March 2026 comeback after four-year hiatus
Jennifer Lopez lights up Las Vegas show to mark New Year 2026 with her kids

Jennifer Lopez lights up Las Vegas show to mark New Year 2026 with her kids
Shakira’s fans furious after a man gropes and kisses her mid-concert: Watch

Shakira’s fans furious after a man gropes and kisses her mid-concert: Watch
Netflix shows cancelled in 2025: From 'The Residence' to 'Boots'

Netflix shows cancelled in 2025: From 'The Residence' to 'Boots'

Popular News

Jennie reflects on reunion with BLACKPINK for Deadline World Tour

Jennie reflects on reunion with BLACKPINK for Deadline World Tour
an hour ago
Neuralink prepares for bulk production of brain implants by 2026

Neuralink prepares for bulk production of brain implants by 2026
43 minutes ago
Apple iOS 26.2 brings THESE improvements to CarPlay

Apple iOS 26.2 brings THESE improvements to CarPlay
an hour ago