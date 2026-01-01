Entertainment
  By Hania Jamil
'Stranger Things' finale sparks spin-off buzz as fans demand more Eleven

'Stranger Things' Season 5 episode 8 was released on New Year's Eve, concluding Netflix's most popular series

As the final episode of Stranger Things premiered on New Year's Eve, fans entered 2026 with a demand for more stories from the OG party.

Following the release of Season 5 Episode 8, fans have flooded the internet with hopes to see more of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) in a possible spin-off.

And while a spin-off is underway, the Duffer Brothers have confirmed it will follow completely original characters.

In the October interview with Variety, Matt called the story "complete", adding, "It's done."

Besides that, in early November 2025, Netflix unveiled a first look at Stranger Things: Tales from '85, an animated series first announced in 2023, which is set in Hawkins in winter 1985.

As per the official logline, "The original characters must fight new monsters and unravel a paranormal mystery terrorising their town."

The show will premiere in 2026, and the character will be voiced by an entirely new cast.

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, the brothers confirmed that another spinoff is in the works and will be based on a different decade with different characters while staying connected to the Stranger Things universe.

Notably, the final episode of Stranger Things, which saw El sacrificing herself, has fans divided over the truth about her end, with some speculating that there's more to her story.

Moreover, the series ended with a younger generation of children playing D&D in the Wheelers' basement, fuelling the speculations about a spin-off or a continuation.

