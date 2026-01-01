Jennifer Aniston’s beau Jim Curtis highlights their special bond in 2025 wrap

Jennifer Aniston’s boyfriend Jim Curtis has given her a heartwarming shoutout in his 2025 photo dump.
On December 31, the 50-year-old hypnotherapist took to Instagram and shared a carousel of images, featuring his girlfriend.
The first photo featured Jim and Jennifer in a car.
He captioned the post, “Some amazing things happened this year, but it’s always the people who make it. Can’t wait to see what 2026 has in store… got a few surprises cooking…”
Meanwhile, the former Friends star, 56, posted a reel wrapping up the new year.
“BUH-BYEEEEE 2025,” she captioned the clip.
The Morning Show star’s video also included her working with co-star Reese Witherspoon, posing with pop star Selena Gomez, and enjoying some downtime with bestie Courteney Cox.
Last month, a source close to Jennifer told PEOPLE, "Jen really valued their friendship in the beginning of the year. When it all took a turn to something more romantic, she was cautious at first. Now, she's excited that she just went for it."
The insider added, "He's brought so many good things into her life.”