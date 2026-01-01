Vanessa Bryant praises Taylor Swift for supporting Mamba & Mambacita Merch

The widow of late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant, excitedly took to social media after spotting the Love Story singer Taylor Swift wearing merchandise from the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation in her End of An Era docuseries.
Taking to Instagram, Vanessa shared a photo of Taylor on Instagram Stories, where the Cruel Summer singer was seen wearing the foundation's royal blue crewneck, Vanessa wrote, “What a gift. We love you @taylorswift,” adding an emoji.
She further shared another photo of the Shake It Off artist in the sweatshirt, tagging the singer and using The Fate of Ophelia.
Taylor has been close to the Bryant family for years. In 2015, she surprised Vanessa by bringing out her late husband, Kobe Bryant, at a concert.
She further appreciated Taylor as an artist, stating, “You can’t have that level of consistent success and not be a killer. It’s impossible.”
In May 2025, Taylor supported Natalia Bryant, Vanessa and Kobe’s eldest daughter, upon her graduation from the University of Southern California.
Natalia shared a TikTok lip-syncing to Swift’s Nothing New (Taylor’s Version), which Swift liked.