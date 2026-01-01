Entertainment
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Entertainment

Vanessa Bryant praises Taylor Swift for supporting Mamba & Mambacita Merch

Taylor shares close bond with Bryant family, as she once surprised Vanessa by bringing out her late husband, Kobe Bryant, at concert

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Vanessa Bryant praises Taylor Swift for supporting Mamba & Mambacita Merch
Vanessa Bryant praises Taylor Swift for supporting Mamba & Mambacita Merch

The widow of late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant, excitedly took to social media after spotting the Love Story singer Taylor Swift wearing merchandise from the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation in her End of An Era docuseries.

Taking to Instagram, Vanessa shared a photo of Taylor on Instagram Stories, where the Cruel Summer singer was seen wearing the foundation's royal blue crewneck, Vanessa wrote, “What a gift. We love you @taylorswift,” adding an emoji.

She further shared another photo of the Shake It Off artist in the sweatshirt, tagging the singer and using The Fate of Ophelia.

Taylor has been close to the Bryant family for years. In 2015, she surprised Vanessa by bringing out her late husband, Kobe Bryant, at a concert.

She further appreciated Taylor as an artist, stating, “You can’t have that level of consistent success and not be a killer. It’s impossible.”

In May 2025, Taylor supported Natalia Bryant, Vanessa and Kobe’s eldest daughter, upon her graduation from the University of Southern California.

Natalia shared a TikTok lip-syncing to Swift’s Nothing New (Taylor’s Version), which Swift liked.

Este Haim marries tech entrepreneur Jonathan Levin on New Year's Eve

Este Haim marries tech entrepreneur Jonathan Levin on New Year's Eve
Hailey Bieber's New Year snap fuels debate over Justin Bieber's romance timeline

Hailey Bieber's New Year snap fuels debate over Justin Bieber's romance timeline

Jennifer Aniston’s beau Jim Curtis highlights their special bond in 2025 wrap

Jennifer Aniston’s beau Jim Curtis highlights their special bond in 2025 wrap
'Stranger Things' finale sparks spin-off buzz as fans demand more Eleven

'Stranger Things' finale sparks spin-off buzz as fans demand more Eleven
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom ‘committed to’ co-parent after reunion

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom ‘committed to’ co-parent after reunion
Taylor Swift stuns in never-before-seen snowy snap shared by Charissa Thompson

Taylor Swift stuns in never-before-seen snowy snap shared by Charissa Thompson
MTV shuts down final music-only channels worldwide after 44 years

MTV shuts down final music-only channels worldwide after 44 years
P!nk breaks silence after ending up in hospital on New Year's Eve

P!nk breaks silence after ending up in hospital on New Year's Eve
BTS confirm March 2026 comeback after four-year hiatus

BTS confirm March 2026 comeback after four-year hiatus
Jennifer Lopez lights up Las Vegas show to mark New Year 2026 with her kids

Jennifer Lopez lights up Las Vegas show to mark New Year 2026 with her kids
Shakira’s fans furious after a man gropes and kisses her mid-concert: Watch

Shakira’s fans furious after a man gropes and kisses her mid-concert: Watch
Netflix shows cancelled in 2025: From 'The Residence' to 'Boots'

Netflix shows cancelled in 2025: From 'The Residence' to 'Boots'

Popular News

Jennie reflects on reunion with BLACKPINK for Deadline World Tour

Jennie reflects on reunion with BLACKPINK for Deadline World Tour
an hour ago
Neuralink prepares for bulk production of brain implants by 2026

Neuralink prepares for bulk production of brain implants by 2026
56 minutes ago
Apple iOS 26.2 brings THESE improvements to CarPlay

Apple iOS 26.2 brings THESE improvements to CarPlay
an hour ago