Este Haim marries tech entrepreneur Jonathan Levin on New Year's Eve

Taylor Swift's close pal Este Haim has tied the knot!
As reported by PEOPLE, the 39-year-old married the tech entrepreneur Jonathan Levin in a New Year's Eve ceremony.
Prior to the wedding, Este told Vogue during the fittings at the Louis Vuitton atelier in Paris that she has been "looking forward to this day since I was five."
While details about the ceremony remain under wraps, the Vogue story showed her stunning wedding gown, which featured a jacket with lace details, a high neck and puff sleeves.
During the interview, she expressed her excitement about being surrounded by family and friends on her wedding day, adding, "The most important thing is that I'm getting married and that I met the right person."
Este and Jonathan's exact relationship timeline has not been revealed; however, as per a June 2025 interview with GQ,, the oldest HAIM's sister shared that they met a couple of years prior after she went on a blind date "with a friend of a friend of a friend."
The couple's first date included a visit to Pioneer Works in Brooklyn, New York.