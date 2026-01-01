Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom ‘committed to’ co-parent after reunion

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are “committed” to co-parent their 5-year-old daughter Daisy Dove, months after split.
Last year, the former couple called off their engagement, however, the exes are still navigating their latest roles as co-parents.
A source told PEOPLE, they're "always gonna be family and put their daughter first. They're both super committed to keeping this family dynamic,", adding that it's "all amicable and pretty easy."
Orlando and Katy are “busy” with their careers, which includes lot of traveling and it "takes another kind of commitment."
Still, the former couple are "doing a great job at figuring it all out" for their little girl.
Earlier this week, Katy and Orlando were spotted taking daughter Daisy Dove on an outing together in London.
They announced their split in July, 2025.
The statement read, "Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting.”
It continued,"They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is — and always will be — raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect."
On the relationship front, Katy is currently Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.