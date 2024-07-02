Entertainment

Jamie Foxx speaks out for first time on mystery illness

  by Web Desk
  July 02, 2024
Jamie Foxx has opened up about his recent hospitalization and near-death experience, revealing a startling revelation, I was gone for 20 days.

In a video posted on X (former Twitter), shared by The Art of the Dialogue, the Django Unchained star discussed the early stages of his health issue.

While conversing a bunch of PEOPLE, Foxx shared, “Look, April 11th last year, adding, “Bad headache. I asked my boy for an Advil.”

He snapped his fingers, Foxx stated, “I was gone for 20 days,” adding, “I don’t remember anything.”

The Day Shift star further stated, “So they told me — I’m in Atlanta — so they told me my sister and my daughter took me to the first doctor.”

He revealed, “They gave me a cortisone shot” at Mayo Clinic to "relieve pain, swelling and irritation."

Foxx claimed that in the end, medical professionals informed him that "something's going on up there," indicating his head. "I won't say it on camera," he later said.

For the unversed, Corrine, his daughter, posted on Instagram on April 12, 2023, announcing Jamie's hospitalization.

At that time, she noted, “We wanted to share that my father Jamie Foxx experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily due to quick action and great care he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

To note Foxx was in Atlanta at the time of his hospitalization, working with Cameron Diaz on the Netflix action comedy Back in Action.

