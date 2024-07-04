Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs finds himself battling new lawsuit

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs finds himself in hot water after new allegations against him started surfacing on the internet.
In the latest allegations, Sean was accused of being involved in sex trafficking.
Adria English filed a lawsuit against the American rapper in which she shared her horrible abuse experience at Sean’s parties.
On Wednesday, the lawsuit filed in New York claimed that the victim had “forced sexual intercourse” with the Coming Home crooner and was paid an extra $1,000 compared to work in his parties.
The court document stated, “Plaintiff was coerced by Defendant Combs into consuming copious amounts of, allegedly laced, alcohol prior to being coerced and forced into having sexual intercourse with Defendant Jacob.”
“Defendants Thomas and Combs passed off Plaintiff to other Defendants, outside of Defendant Jacob named as Defendant Does, to be sexually assaulted as part of their ongoing corrupt sex trafficking organization,” per court documents.
Adria further explained in the lawsuit that Sean “groomed” her.
The lawsuit further read, “Being sex trafficked and abused has led Plaintiff into a tailspin of anxiety and depression. In or about 2010, Plaintiff was hospitalized for mental illness as a direct cause of her being trafficked by Defendants.”