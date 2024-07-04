Entertainment

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs finds himself battling new lawsuit

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sold his mansion at ‘unfair price’ after raid

  • by Web Desk
  • July 04, 2024
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs finds himself battling new lawsuit
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs finds himself battling new lawsuit

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs finds himself in hot water after new allegations against him started surfacing on the internet.

In the latest allegations, Sean was accused of being involved in sex trafficking.

Adria English filed a lawsuit against the American rapper in which she shared her horrible abuse experience at Sean’s parties.

On Wednesday, the lawsuit filed in New York claimed that the victim had “forced sexual intercourse” with the Coming Home crooner and was paid an extra $1,000 compared to work in his parties.

The court document stated, “Plaintiff was coerced by Defendant Combs into consuming copious amounts of, allegedly laced, alcohol prior to being coerced and forced into having sexual intercourse with Defendant Jacob.”

“Defendants Thomas and Combs passed off Plaintiff to other Defendants, outside of Defendant Jacob named as Defendant Does, to be sexually assaulted as part of their ongoing corrupt sex trafficking organization,” per court documents.

Adria further explained in the lawsuit that Sean “groomed” her.

The lawsuit further read, “Being sex trafficked and abused has led Plaintiff into a tailspin of anxiety and depression. In or about 2010, Plaintiff was hospitalized for mental illness as a direct cause of her being trafficked by Defendants.”

Lucky Daye raves about Bruno Mars collab: ‘Genius’

Lucky Daye raves about Bruno Mars collab: ‘Genius’
Morgan Wallen hit by fan’s phone during concert

Morgan Wallen hit by fan’s phone during concert
Team India returns home as T20 World Champion: Watch

Team India returns home as T20 World Champion: Watch
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs finds himself battling new lawsuit

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs finds himself battling new lawsuit

Entertainment News

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs finds himself battling new lawsuit
Morgan Wallen hit by fan’s phone during concert
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs finds himself battling new lawsuit
Why Matthew Perry only left $1.5 Million in his bank account?
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs finds himself battling new lawsuit
Justin Timberlake’s mugshot showcased at Hamptons Gallery after his DWI arrest
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs finds himself battling new lawsuit
Justin Bieber arrives in Mumbai to headline Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Sangeet
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs finds himself battling new lawsuit
Bradley Cooper enjoys ‘full blown relationship’ with Gigi Hadid
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs finds himself battling new lawsuit
Travis Kelce teases future appearances at Taylor Swift Eras Tour
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs finds himself battling new lawsuit
BTS' Jin Selected as Torchbearer for 2024 Paris Summer Olympics
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs finds himself battling new lawsuit
Efron compares ‘A Family Affair’ costar Joey King's humor to Late Matthew Perry
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs finds himself battling new lawsuit
RHOC’s Shannon Beador tearfully apologizes to daughter post-DUI
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs finds himself battling new lawsuit
Parineeti Chopra opines 'Amar Singh Chamkila' is 'bonafide true hit'
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs finds himself battling new lawsuit
Dua Lipa makes Callum Turner romance Instagram official
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs finds himself battling new lawsuit
Is Fawad Khan making grand return to Bollywood with new project?