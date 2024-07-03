BTS' Jin Selected as Torchbearer for 2024 Paris Summer Olympics

BTS Jin has surely a busy schedule after military service completion!
Jin has been chosen for a special role in the prestigious 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.
Following his completion of mandatory military service, Jin will represent South Korea as a torchbearer, carrying the Olympic flame through the streets of France
According to Big Hit Music, the exact date of his participation has not been disclosed.
The Olympic Torch Relay began in April in Olympia, Greece, and will travel through France, culminating in the opening ceremony on July 26 which will run through August 11.
The Olympic Torch Relay is a grand event that includes over 10,000 torchbearers and celebrations in more than 400 locations across France and its overseas territories, as stated on the official Olympics website.
This honor comes shortly after Jin’s return from military service nearly two years after completing his mandatory duty on June 7, 2024.
BTS other members including RM, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, gathered at the Army Division to celebrate Jin’s return.
The group is expected to reunite as BTS in 2025 after completion of everyone’s mandatory military service.