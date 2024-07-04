Entertainment

Why Matthew Perry only left $1.5 Million in his bank account?

Matthew Perry died at the age of 54 on October 28, 2023

  by Web Desk
  • July 04, 2024
Matthew Perry, also known as Chandler Bing for his character in hit sitcom Friends, only left 1.5 million in his personal bank account at the time of his death.

The fulfilment of his will has been ongoing since he passed away on October 28, 2023.

A probate lawyer and Director at Weinstock Manion Jonathan Forster told PEOPLE, "It appears that everything in his will was left to his trust.”

The remaining money from Matthew’s wealth was seemingly added in his trust called the “Alvy Singer Living Trust.”

He continued, “When we're typically doing an estate plan with a will and a trust, the will simply leaves assets to the trust. You would fund [the trust] during your lifetime.”

The lawyer further explained, “The will would be kind of like a catch-all, where if there are any assets owned by the person when they pass away, the will is directed to transfer those assets into the trust.”

According to the updated inventory, the actual amount in Matthew’s probate estate was determined to be $1,596,914.47.

