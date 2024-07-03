Efron compares ‘A Family Affair’ costar Joey King's humor to Late Matthew Perry

Zac Efron believes his A Family Affair co-star Joey King is keeping the late Matthew Perry's iconic humor alive.
In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly on Tuesday, Efron praised King, for her 'Matthew Perry-esque' physical comedy skills.
When you walk in the room when Nicole [Kidman] and I are hooking up — it's one of the funniest things ever," Efron said.
He continued, "I think that was one of the most brilliant physical-comedy bits I've seen in a long time. That was very funny. Matthew Perry-esque. It was genius."
King was visibly moved by Efron's praise as she responded, "Oh, that's so nice of you. Oh, gosh."
To note, Efron has also shared screen with Perry in 2009's 17 Again.
Efron's admiration for Perry's humor is not new as in November, he expressed interest in playing the late actor in a potential biopic, following Perry's wish that he would want Efron for the role.
"I'm honored to hear he was thinking of me to play him. We'll see. I'd be honored to do it,” he noted at that time.
Moreover, Mathew Perry passed away on October 28, 2023, at the age of 54 due to acute effects of the ketamine.
Zac Efron and Joey King starrer A Family Affair was released on June 28, 2024.