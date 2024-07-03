Entertainment

Efron compares ‘A Family Affair’ costar Joey King's humor to Late Matthew Perry

Zac Efron shared screen with Late Matthew Perry in 2009's 17 Again.

  • by Web Desk
  • July 03, 2024
Efron compares ‘A Family Affair’ costar Joey Kings humor to Late Matthew Perry
Efron compares ‘A Family Affair’ costar Joey King's humor to Late Matthew Perry

Zac Efron believes his A Family Affair co-star Joey King is keeping the late Matthew Perry's iconic humor alive.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly on Tuesday, Efron praised King, for her 'Matthew Perry-esque' physical comedy skills.

When you walk in the room when Nicole [Kidman] and I are hooking up — it's one of the funniest things ever," Efron said.

He continued, "I think that was one of the most brilliant physical-comedy bits I've seen in a long time. That was very funny. Matthew Perry-esque. It was genius."

King was visibly moved by Efron's praise as she responded, "Oh, that's so nice of you. Oh, gosh."

To note, Efron has also shared screen with Perry in 2009's 17 Again.

Efron's admiration for Perry's humor is not new as in November, he expressed interest in playing the late actor in a potential biopic, following Perry's wish that he would want Efron for the role.

"I'm honored to hear he was thinking of me to play him. We'll see. I'd be honored to do it,” he noted at that time.

Moreover, Mathew Perry passed away on October 28, 2023, at the age of 54 due to acute effects of the ketamine.

Zac Efron and Joey King starrer A Family Affair was released on June 28, 2024.

Ian McKellen assures fans of recovering following West End theatre fall

Ian McKellen assures fans of recovering following West End theatre fall
Ryan Reynolds’ muscular photo gets naughty response from wife Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds’ muscular photo gets naughty response from wife Blake Lively
Meghan Markle’s name forcefully removed from son Archie’s birth record

Meghan Markle’s name forcefully removed from son Archie’s birth record
Sidharth Malhotra warns fans to ‘fraudulent activities’ under his name

Sidharth Malhotra warns fans to ‘fraudulent activities’ under his name

Entertainment News

Sidharth Malhotra warns fans to ‘fraudulent activities’ under his name
BTS' Jin Selected as Torchbearer for 2024 Paris Summer Olympics
Sidharth Malhotra warns fans to ‘fraudulent activities’ under his name
RHOC’s Shannon Beador tearfully apologizes to daughter post-DUI
Sidharth Malhotra warns fans to ‘fraudulent activities’ under his name
Parineeti Chopra opines 'Amar Singh Chamkila' is 'bonafide true hit'
Sidharth Malhotra warns fans to ‘fraudulent activities’ under his name
Dua Lipa makes Callum Turner romance Instagram official
Sidharth Malhotra warns fans to ‘fraudulent activities’ under his name
Is Fawad Khan making grand return to Bollywood with new project?
Sidharth Malhotra warns fans to ‘fraudulent activities’ under his name
Gracie Abrams reveals Travis Kelce helped her for Eras cameo
Sidharth Malhotra warns fans to ‘fraudulent activities’ under his name
Travis Barker reveals secret sauce of his romance with Kourtney Kardashian
Sidharth Malhotra warns fans to ‘fraudulent activities’ under his name
Chris Evans to honor with Spirit of Service Award
Sidharth Malhotra warns fans to ‘fraudulent activities’ under his name
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard’s ex ‘wistful’ on anniversary, slams her ‘punk’ boyfriend
Sidharth Malhotra warns fans to ‘fraudulent activities’ under his name
Bebe Rexha threatens to ‘bring down’ music industry in cryptic message
Sidharth Malhotra warns fans to ‘fraudulent activities’ under his name
Billy Ray Cyrus expresses ‘mixed feelings’ amid divorce from Firerose
Sidharth Malhotra warns fans to ‘fraudulent activities’ under his name
Millie Bobby Brown shares cutesy photo with husband Jake Bongiovi