Travis Kelce teases future appearances at Taylor Swift Eras Tour

Travis Kelce hinted that it "might not be the last time" he joins the Taylor Swift on stage.
He also shared insights on how his surprise cameo during the Fortnight crooner Eras Tour came to be.
While conversing at the New Heights podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, the NFL player shared, “I initially mentioned it to Tay,” adding, “I was like, ‘How funny would it be if I just rolled out on one of the bikes during the 1989 era.'”
Kelce shared Swift’s query, saying, “I was just like, ‘What? I would love to do that, are you kidding me? I’ve seen the show enough — might as well put me to work here. And sure enough, she found the perfect part of the show for me to come in.”
He added, “There was no bike in case I ran into somebody else or hit one of the dancers or anything. It was the safest option.”
Because Kelce had such a great time performing, he teased that he may perform again soon.
“Shout out to Tay for letting me, jump on stage with her. Who knows? Might not be the last time,” he said.
The tight end went on to say, “You guys will have to keep showing up to the Eras Tour to see if I pop out of the stage or whatnot.”
To note, Travis Kelce made a surprise appearance at Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour concert at Wembley Stadium by joining his girlfriend on stage during the I Can Do It With a Broken Heart transition of the London show.