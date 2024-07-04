Prince William leaves sick wife Kate Middleton at home for Royal Week

Prince William left his sick wife Kate Middleton at home to celebrate Royal Week with the royal family in Scotland.
The Prince of Wales joined King Charles to celebrate the century old tradition, marking a significant family presence as Queen Camilla is honoured with the country's highest accolade.
As reported by People, William joined his majesty, the Queen, Prince Edward and Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh on July 03 for the Thistle Service at St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.
The Prince and Princess of Wales’ official account posted a video clip from behind the scenes of the event on Instagram.
“Celebrating men and women who have contributed so much to life in Scotland at this special ceremony in Edinburgh today. Congratulations to the newest Knights and Ladies of the Order of the Thistle,” caption of the post read.
Due to the July 4 general election in the United Kingdom, Royal Week will be shortened this year.
The Princess of Wales could not join the Royal Family during Royal Week as she’s busy taking chemotherapy for her cancer diagnosis