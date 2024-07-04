Entertainment

Justin Timberlake’s mugshot showcased at Hamptons Gallery after his DWI arrest

  • by Web Desk
  • July 04, 2024
Justin Timberlake's mugshot has made it's way into the art world as displayed at a Hamptons gallery following his recent DWI arrest.

As per Page Six, the Selfish singer mugshot image was turned into a limited-edition piece that’s now featured at the Romany Kramoris Gallery in Sag Harbor, New York.

Timberlake was reportedly "driving his vehicle in an intoxicated condition" last month in this same town, according to what the police had previously informed PEOPLE.

P.C: PEOPLE
P.C: PEOPLE

According to the report, artist Godfrey Lohman brought the artwork—which is rumoured to be available in other colours—to the gallery recently, where it drew "nonstop lines" of people wanting to take pictures of it.

The owner of Romany Kramoris told the outlet of seeing the artwork in her gallery,

“My reaction was, ‘Oh my God!’ That’s great! It’s just great!”

Gallery employee Leslie Raff also told the outlet, “[Timberlake’s mugshot] is our most contemporary piece! It’s au courant.”

To note, on June 18, Timberlake received two tickets for disobeying a stop sign and failing to stay in one's lane in addition to one count of driving while drunk.

According to his arrest record, a police officer observed the singer's 2025 BMW go past a stop sign and "fail to keep on the right side of the roadway."

