RHOC’s Shannon Beador tearfully apologizes to daughter post-DUI

  July 03, 2024

RHOC’s Shannon Beador is seeking forgiveness from daughter following DUI arrest.

In Bravo’s latest preview of The Real Housewives of Orange County’s season 18 premiere, Beador had an emotional conversation with her three daughters, Stella, Adeline and Sophie and told them that she was sorry.

The reality star began the conversation expressing her guilty conscience that she missed out on dropping Stella off at college.

"It was my intent to come and visit you [at college], and because of my mistakes, I wasn't able to come,” admitted Beador with tearful eyes.

She confessed that she felt bad and expressed remorse that she “humiliated” and “disappointed” her.

Carrying the burden of regrets, Beador asked, “Like, what kind of example am I at 59?”

Stella assured her devastated mother by telling she and her sisters were glad that Beador’s okay and no one was hurt.

“And that you take accountability for your actions, and you learn from them and you grow,” said Sophie to her distraught mother.

Additionally sharing more details of the accident in front of cameras, Beador revealed that she got involved in an argument with her ex. John Jansen following which he called her a “drunken idiot” as he urged her not to drive.

Never broken a bone, I've never had a concussion, I've never been in an accident, I've never been arrested, never had a DUI, and I did all that in 10 seconds,” the RHOC star confessed.

Shannon Beador was arrested on September 17, 2023 after fleeing from the scene causing property damage and was booked for two misdemeanors, hit-and-run and DUI alcohol.

