Royal

Meghan Markle's father makes emotional appeal before important milestone

Thomas Markle share his side of the story to mend relationship with Meghan Markle

  • by Web Desk
  • July 02, 2024


Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle has launched a fresh attempt to reconcile with his daughter, as he prepares to share his side of the story in a revealing tell-all interview.

In his interview, the estranged father shared that on his 80th birthday, on 18 July, he wanted to mend his relationship with the Duchess of Sussex.

“I’ve never been one for birthdays, but I know the one person I most want to hear from, Meghan, won’t be in touch,” he told the Mail on Sunday.

On his milestone birthday, he had mixed emotions, saying, “I never expected to make it to 80 because Markle men never do. My father died at 61.”

Thomas added, “I’ve had a good life and I am proud of what I’ve accomplished, but everything has been overshadowed by what has happened in the last six years.”

He continued, “It is well known that the 79-year-old is no longer on talking terms with his daughter. But he remains baffled by the treatment he has received from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

Meghan’s father also acknowledged that he never actually met either Harry or his two grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet, but he would love to meet them.

Dilijit Dosanjh's song 'Naina' plays at London airport, Rhea Kapoor can't keep calm

Dilijit Dosanjh's song 'Naina' plays at London airport, Rhea Kapoor can't keep calm

Ayesha Curry offers rare peek into motherhood with her newborn

Ayesha Curry offers rare peek into motherhood with her newborn
Rohit Sharma opens up about ‘pitch-eating’ incident after T20 World Cup win

Rohit Sharma opens up about ‘pitch-eating’ incident after T20 World Cup win
‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry real net worth revealed after death

‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry real net worth revealed after death

Royal News

‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry real net worth revealed after death
Prince Harry’s ‘latest move’ sparks royal family reunion rumours
‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry real net worth revealed after death
Sarah Ferguson reflects on her relationship with Princess Diana
‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry real net worth revealed after death
Queen Camilla treats kids who missed out garden party
‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry real net worth revealed after death
Kate Middleton expected to attend Wimbledon by chairperson Debbie Jevans
‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry real net worth revealed after death
Princess Anne shares ‘regretful’ message after hospitalization
‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry real net worth revealed after death
Duchess Sophie laughs at oopsie moment during wild drinking game
‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry real net worth revealed after death
King Charles ‘booking tickets’ to visit Prince Harry next month
‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry real net worth revealed after death
Prince William cut ties with Prince Harry like he ‘doesn't exist anymore’
‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry real net worth revealed after death
Prince William deeply feels Prince Harry’s absence on mom Diana’s birthday
‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry real net worth revealed after death
Prince William pens 'emotional' note on England's win against Slovakia
‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry real net worth revealed after death
King Charles to rent Royal Lodge after evicting Prince Andrew
‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry real net worth revealed after death
Meghan Markle’s wedding controversy made Princess Charlotte cry