Meghan Markle's father makes emotional appeal before important milestone

Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle has launched a fresh attempt to reconcile with his daughter, as he prepares to share his side of the story in a revealing tell-all interview.
In his interview, the estranged father shared that on his 80th birthday, on 18 July, he wanted to mend his relationship with the Duchess of Sussex.
“I’ve never been one for birthdays, but I know the one person I most want to hear from, Meghan, won’t be in touch,” he told the Mail on Sunday.
On his milestone birthday, he had mixed emotions, saying, “I never expected to make it to 80 because Markle men never do. My father died at 61.”
Thomas added, “I’ve had a good life and I am proud of what I’ve accomplished, but everything has been overshadowed by what has happened in the last six years.”
He continued, “It is well known that the 79-year-old is no longer on talking terms with his daughter. But he remains baffled by the treatment he has received from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”
Meghan’s father also acknowledged that he never actually met either Harry or his two grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet, but he would love to meet them.