Michael Vaughan's son Archie set for U19 Test debut against Sri Lanka

Archie Vaughan, 18-year-old son of former England captain Michael Vaughan, is set to make his Under-19 Test debut against Sri Lanka next week.
He is part of a 14-man squad that includes other familiar family names like Rocky Flintoff, Farhan Ahmed, and Jaydn Denly.
Recently, he scored 85 runs from 83 balls for a Young Lions Invitational XI in a warm-up match against the England U19 ODI squad.
In that game, Flintoff top-scored with 106, leading the England side to a two-wicket victory.
Vaughan signed a two-year contract with Somerset in May, while Flintoff recently finalized professional terms with Lancashire.
Both players, sons of former England cricketers Michael Vaughan and Andrew Flintoff, respectively, have the opportunity to forge a partnership at the youth level.
The upcoming matches are scheduled at Wormsley from July 8-11 and Cheltenham from July 16-19.
Hamza Shaikh, who captained Warwickshire's second XI and gained leadership experience in youth Tests against Australia, will lead the team.
Expressing confidence in his role, Shaikh stated, "They've supported me and boosted my leadership on and off the field. I'm calm and ready for the challenge, aiming for a series win," as per India Today.