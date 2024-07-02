Sports

Michael Vaughan's son Archie set for U19 Test debut against Sri Lanka

  • by Web Desk
  • July 02, 2024
Archie Vaughan, 18-year-old son of former England captain Michael Vaughan, is set to make his Under-19 Test debut against Sri Lanka next week.

He is part of a 14-man squad that includes other familiar family names like Rocky Flintoff, Farhan Ahmed, and Jaydn Denly.

Recently, he scored 85 runs from 83 balls for a Young Lions Invitational XI in a warm-up match against the England U19 ODI squad.

In that game, Flintoff top-scored with 106, leading the England side to a two-wicket victory.

Vaughan signed a two-year contract with Somerset in May, while Flintoff recently finalized professional terms with Lancashire.

Both players, sons of former England cricketers Michael Vaughan and Andrew Flintoff, respectively, have the opportunity to forge a partnership at the youth level.

The upcoming matches are scheduled at Wormsley from July 8-11 and Cheltenham from July 16-19.

Hamza Shaikh, who captained Warwickshire's second XI and gained leadership experience in youth Tests against Australia, will lead the team.

Expressing confidence in his role, Shaikh stated, "They've supported me and boosted my leadership on and off the field. I'm calm and ready for the challenge, aiming for a series win," as per India Today.

Sports News

ICC confirms Pakistan’s spot in T20 World Cup 2026 despite poor performance
Rohit Sharma opens up about ‘pitch-eating’ incident after T20 World Cup win
Cristiano Ronaldo in tears after penalty miss against Slovenia in Euro 2024
Portugal beat Slovenia on penalties to qualify for Euro 2024
Simone Biles secures Paris Olympics spot with US trials victory
Virat Kohli hails 'lovely' wife Anushka Sharma for T20 World Cup win
Babar Azam to play under Mohammad Rizwan's captaincy in GT20 Canada 2024
India women's cricket team makes history with Test victory over South Africa
Pakistan announces squad for ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup
Ravindra Jadeja announces retirement from T20 internationals
England announces squad for first two Test matches against West Indies
Indian fans on cloud nine as teams win T20 World Cup final: Watch