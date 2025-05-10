NBA playoffs: Nuggets clinch overtime victory to take 2-1 lead over Thunder

The Denver Nuggets won an intense game in overtime against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, May 10.
This victory gives the Nuggets a 2-1 lead in their best-of-seven NBA playoff semi-final series.
The match remained tightly contested throughout the fourth quarter, with neither team leading by more than three points, as per BBC Sports.
Nuggets dominate overtime to take series lead:
In the final two minutes, the Thunder edged ahead 102-99 but the Nuggets responded strongly, pushing the game into overtime and ultimately winning 113-104 on their home court.
Aaron Gordon hit a crucial three-point shot with just 27 seconds left in the game which tied the score and sent the match into overtime.
During the extra five minutes, the Nuggets, who were last year's champions used their experience to take full control by scoring 11 points while allowing only 2 from the Thunder.
Jamal Murray was the top scorer for the Nuggets, finishing with 27 points, while Gordon contributed 22 points and Michael Porter Jr added 21, helping the fourth-seeded Nuggets outplay the Thunder.
However, Thunder are still ranked as the number one team in the Western Conference.
Meanwhile, in the Eastern Conference semi-finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers managed to win a game against the Indiana Pacers, making the series score 2-1.