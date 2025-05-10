Women's World Cup to expand to 48 teams by 2031 in historic FIFA decision

FIFA has decided to increase the number of teams participating in the Women's World Cup from 32 to 48 starting with the 2031 tournament.
Due to the increase in teams, the tournament will now have 12 groups and a total of 104 matches instead of 64.
As a result, the event will last one week longer than before, as per BBC Sports.
Fifa president Gianni Infantino said that increasing the number of teams in Women's World Cup will allow more countries to participate and give them "the chance to benefit from the tournament to develop their women's football structures."
He further added, "This decision ensures we are maintaining the momentum in terms of growing women's football globally."
Afghan women to play FIFA-recognized matches in new initiative:
Not only this, FIFA is starting a new project to support Afghan women footballers who had to leave their country.
These women, now living as refugees in other countries, will be part of a team that plays matches officially recognized by FIFA.
As per the reports, this refugee team will play official matches under FIFA’s supervision.
After testing the idea for one year, FIFA will decide if the program can continue permanently.
On the other hand, FIFA has updated its rules to more strictly punish racism in football.
The highest possible fine for racist behaviour has been raised to £4.51 million.