Sports

Women's World Cup to expand to 48 teams by 2031 in historic FIFA decision

FIFA is starting a new project to support Afghan women footballers who had to leave their country

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 10, 2025
Womens World Cup to expand to 48 teams by 2031 in historic FIFA decision
Women's World Cup to expand to 48 teams by 2031 in historic FIFA decision

FIFA has decided to increase the number of teams participating in the Women's World Cup from 32 to 48 starting with the 2031 tournament.

Due to the increase in teams, the tournament will now have 12 groups and a total of 104 matches instead of 64.

As a result, the event will last one week longer than before, as per BBC Sports.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino said that increasing the number of teams in Women's World Cup will allow more countries to participate and give them "the chance to benefit from the tournament to develop their women's football structures."

He further added, "This decision ensures we are maintaining the momentum in terms of growing women's football globally."

Afghan women to play FIFA-recognized matches in new initiative:

Not only this, FIFA is starting a new project to support Afghan women footballers who had to leave their country.

These women, now living as refugees in other countries, will be part of a team that plays matches officially recognized by FIFA.

As per the reports, this refugee team will play official matches under FIFA’s supervision.

After testing the idea for one year, FIFA will decide if the program can continue permanently.

On the other hand, FIFA has updated its rules to more strictly punish racism in football.

The highest possible fine for racist behaviour has been raised to £4.51 million.

Lemmy Kilmister statue unveiled in hometown with portion of his ashes

Lemmy Kilmister statue unveiled in hometown with portion of his ashes
Taylor Swift summoned in Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni legal case

Taylor Swift summoned in Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni legal case
Women's World Cup to expand to 48 teams by 2031 in historic FIFA decision

Women's World Cup to expand to 48 teams by 2031 in historic FIFA decision
Princess Kate gains unexpected support from organisation linked to Meghan Markle

Princess Kate gains unexpected support from organisation linked to Meghan Markle
Novak Djokovic to make surprise wildcard entry into 2025 Gonet Geneva Open
Novak Djokovic to make surprise wildcard entry into 2025 Gonet Geneva Open
Carlos Alcaraz makes strong comeback with remarkable win at Italian Open
Carlos Alcaraz makes strong comeback with remarkable win at Italian Open
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Legendary goalkeeper reveals tougher opponent
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Legendary goalkeeper reveals tougher opponent
Chet Lemon, World Series champion dies at 70
Chet Lemon, World Series champion dies at 70
IPL 2025 postponed indefinitely despite 12 games remaining
IPL 2025 postponed indefinitely despite 12 games remaining
Stephen Curry gives first statement after hamstring injury
Stephen Curry gives first statement after hamstring injury
Tom Brady names NFL legends he feared most on field
Tom Brady names NFL legends he feared most on field
Iga Swiatek crushes Cocciaretto to reach Italian Open third round
Iga Swiatek crushes Cocciaretto to reach Italian Open third round
Marvel Rivals update brings beach-themed skins, other advancements
Marvel Rivals update brings beach-themed skins, other advancements
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 releases highly-demanded feature
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 releases highly-demanded feature
David Beckham pays heartfelt tribute to Salford City after taking full ownership
David Beckham pays heartfelt tribute to Salford City after taking full ownership
Nikola Jokic makes brutally honest admission after Nuggets' Game 2 loss
Nikola Jokic makes brutally honest admission after Nuggets' Game 2 loss